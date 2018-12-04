USC shut out on All-Pac-12 First Team

It shouldn’t be a surprise given they went 5-7 overall and tied for third in the South Division, but still: USC did not have a player selected to the All-Pac-12 First Team. According to Joey Kaufman of the Orange County Register, it’s the first time that’s happened since 2000. Oregon State, who went 2-10 overall and 1-8 in Pac-12 play, was the only other team not to have a First Team selection.

That 2000 USC team went 5-7 like this one, but there was one key difference: USC fired Paul Hackett after that season, while these Trojans brought Clay Helton back.

For the first time since 2000, USC did not have any players named to the All-Pac-12 first team. — Joey Kaufman (@joeyrkaufman) December 4, 2018

As for who is on the team, Washington and Utah led the way with nine First Team selections apiece, including three of the four specialists. Utes punter Mitch Wishnowsky became a three-time First Team selection, while placekicker Matt Gay made the First Team for a second time. Both of those nods sound impressive until you realize both players have been with the program for 12 seasons now. Or at least it seems that way. Conference champion Washington followed with six.

While you can follow the link to find the Second Team, but the First Team is listed below.

OFFENSE

QB Gardner Minshew, Washington State

RB Eno Benjamin, Arizona State

RB JJ Taylor, Arizona

WR N'Keal Harry, Arizona State

WR Laviska Shenault, Colorado

TE Caleb Wilson, UCLA

OL Jordan Agasiva, Utah

OL Jackson Barton, Utah

OL Andre Dillard, Washington State

OL Nick Harris, Washington

OL Walker Little, Stanford

OL Kaleb McGary, Washington

DEFENSE

DL Bradlee Anae, Utah

DL Leki Fotu, Utah

DL Greg Gaines, Washington

DL Jalen Jelks, Oregon

LB Ben Burr-Kirven, Washington

LB Chase Hansen, Utah

LB Jordan Kunaszyk, California

DB Paulson Adebo, Stanford

DB Jaylon Johnson, Utah

DB Byron Murphy, Washington

DB Taylor Rapp, Washington

SPECIALISTS

PK Matt Gay, Utah

P Mitch Wishnowsky, Utah

RS Britain Covey, Utah

AP/ST Brenden Schooler, Oregon

The Pac-12 will announce its individual award winners at 8 p.m. ET on Tuesday.