Bob Stoops offers retirement advice to Urban Meyer

By John TaylorDec 5, 2018, 9:36 AM EST
If anyone is able to commiserate with and understand the emotions currently flowing through Urban Meyer, it’s Bob Stoops.

In the summer of 2017, and at the age of 56, Stoops stunned the college football world by stepping down as the head coach at Oklahoma.  Nearly 18 months to the day later, and at the age of 54, Meyer stunned the college football world Tuesday by not-so-unexpectedly stepping down as the head coach at Ohio State.

Given the similarities in age and success at their respective programs, Stoops is uniquely qualified to offer Meyer retirement advice.  In the wake of Meyer’ press conference, Stoops spoke with USA Today‘s George Schroeder about the immediate challenges the now-former coach will face.

“It’s not easy, let me tell you,” Stoops told Schroeder. “I’d tell him, ‘Have some patience.’ It takes time. It’s such a drastic difference. It takes a lot.

“I’m still not adjusted — but there’s still time.”

Stoops also talked of missing “the intensity, the competition” as well as interacting with coaches and players every single day “and all of the sudden you go to being alone.”

“That’s not easy to handle,” Stoops stated.

Another similarity between Stoops and Meyer is the transition of power as they were both replaced by in-house coaches.  The Sooners turned the reigns over to 33-year-old offensive coordinator Lincoln Riley, while the Buckeyes tapped 39-year-old offensive coordinator Ryan Day as Meyer’s replacement.

At his press conference Tuesday, Meyer acknowledged that knowing Day has the makeup of an elite coach made his decision easier.  Stoops, while not comparing the two situations, said the situation with Riley in place as a replacement made it “perfect” for him to leave the program as he knew it would be in good hands as “it was obvious to me” the coordinator was ready for his first head-coaching job.

President Trump to attend Saturday’s Army-Navy game

By John TaylorDec 5, 2018, 10:20 AM EST
The nation’s Commander-in-Chief will again take in the pomp and pageantry and history of one of the greatest rivalries in all of sports this weekend.

Saturday, Army will face Navy in Philadelphia in the 108th renewal of the rivalry.  Tuesday, the White House confirmed to the Associated Press that President Donald Trump will be in attendance at the game, the first time a sitting President has taken in the game in seven years.

Trump attended the 2016 game as President-elect, but this will be his first game as the sitting POTUS.  It’s expected Trump will follow tradition and sit on the Army side of the field for the first half, the Navy side the second.

Trump will be the 10th sitting President to attend the Army-Navy game, with Theodore Roosevelt serving as the first back in 1901.  President Barack Obama attended the rivalry game once during his two-term presidency, in 2011.  His predecessor, George W. Bush, attended games in 2001, 2004 and 2008.

Those who never attended the game, first played in 1890, includes Lyndon JohnsonGeorge H.W. BushJimmy Carter and Dwight Eisenhower.  Carter was a graduate of the Naval Academy, while Eisenhower, then a West Point cadet, actually played in the 1912 rivalry game.  Bush 41, who is being laid to rest today,

At that 2016 game in which President Trump was in attendance, Army snapped a 14-game losing streak to Navy; the Black Knights won last year’s game as well, marking their first back-to-back wins since the back-end of a five-game winning streak that ran from 1992-96.

Navy currently leads the all-time series 60–51–7.

North Carolina WR Anthony Ratliff-Williams latest to leap early into NFL draft pool

By John TaylorDec 5, 2018, 9:01 AM EST
Every year there are a handful of early declarations that raise an eyebrow or two, and this one will likely be considered one of those.

On his personal Twitter account Tuesday, Anthony Ratliff-Williams announced that he “will now pursue my life long [sic] dream of playing football in the NFL and I have officially declared for the 2019 NFL Draft.” The wide receiver’s draft decision, which was not really expected by most observers of the football program, comes a week or two after Larry Fedora was fired as the Tar Heels’ head coach and replaced by Mack Brown.

Ratliff-Williams led the Tar Heels this season with 689 yards receiving, while his two touchdowns through the air were tied for the team lead.  The redshirt junior was also second on the team in receptions (42) and yards per catch (16.4).

For his career, the 6-1, 205-pound receiver will finish with 1,340 yards and eight touchdowns on 80 receptions.

Last season, Ratliff-Williams was named first-team All-ACC as a specialist.  He was second nationally in kickoff return yards that year, and was third in the conference in all-purpose yards per game.

Mike Leach, Gardner Minshew take home individual Pac-12 honors

By John TaylorDec 5, 2018, 8:26 AM EST
USC may not have been well-represented, but the top team in the conference for most of the 2018 season sure was.

Tuesday, the Pac-12 announced its individual honorees for the recently-completed regular season.  Washington State took home two of the five awards — Coach of the Year in Mike Leach and Offensive Player of the Year in quarterback Gardner Minshew.

This marks the second time Leach has been named Pac-12 Coach of the Year.  In 2015, he shared the award with Stanford’s David Shaw.  Minshew, meanwhile, is the first Cougar to win Offensive Player of the Year since fellow quarterback Jason Gesser way back in 2002 when the conference was known as the Pac-10.

Washington, which upset rival Wazzu in the regular-season finale en route to earning a spot in the Rose Bowl opposite Ohio State New Year’s Day, has now gone back-to-back in claiming Pat Tillman Defensive Player of the Year honors. Ben Burr-Kirven won this year’s award, one year after former teammate Vita Vea won the trophy named in honor of the late Arizona State standout.

Oregon State’s Jermar Jefferson and Arizona State’s Merlin Robertson were also named Freshman Offensive and Defensive Players of the Year, respectively.

Clemson’s Christian Wilkins claims ‘Academic Heisman’ honor

By John TaylorDec 5, 2018, 8:07 AM EST
For the first time, Clemson is the home to one of the most prestigious academic honors in all of collegiate sports.

At the 61st annual National Football Foundation Awards Dinner in New York City Tuesday night, the William V. Campbell Trophy was presented to Clemson All-American defensive lineman Christian Wilkins. The Campbell Trophy, often referred to as the “Academic Heisman,” recognizes “an individual [who is] the absolute best in the country for his combined academic success, football performance and exemplary community leadership.”

Wilkins is the 29th recipient of the Campbell Trophy.

“Christian Wilkins’ exceptional accomplishments on and off the field rank him among the best student-athletes in the history of our sport, making him the ideal Campbell Trophy® recipient,” said NFF president & CEO Steve Hatchell. “He truly embodies the scholar-athlete ideal and we are proud to have him as a member of this elite fraternity. He stands as the perfect example for the next generation to emulate.”

Virginia linebacker Micah Frazier was the winner of the 2017 award.