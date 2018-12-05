Clemson’s Christian Wilkins claims ‘Academic Heisman’ honor

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

For the first time, Clemson is the home to one of the most prestigious academic honors in all of collegiate sports.

At the 61st annual National Football Foundation Awards Dinner in New York City Tuesday night, the William V. Campbell Trophy was presented to Clemson All-American defensive lineman Christian Wilkins. The Campbell Trophy, often referred to as the “Academic Heisman,” recognizes “an individual [who is] the absolute best in the country for his combined academic success, football performance and exemplary community leadership.”

Wilkins is the 29th recipient of the Campbell Trophy.

“Christian Wilkins’ exceptional accomplishments on and off the field rank him among the best student-athletes in the history of our sport, making him the ideal Campbell Trophy® recipient,” said NFF president & CEO Steve Hatchell. “He truly embodies the scholar-athlete ideal and we are proud to have him as a member of this elite fraternity. He stands as the perfect example for the next generation to emulate.”

The William V. Campbell Trophy is coming to Clemson. Christian Wilkins has been named football’s top scholar-athlete. pic.twitter.com/Uu9zRTndeM — Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) December 5, 2018

Virginia linebacker Micah Frazier was the winner of the 2017 award.