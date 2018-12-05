Colorado officially announces UGA DC Mel Tucker as Buffs’ next head coach

It took a few days longer than expected but Colorado officially named Georgia defensive coordinator Mel Tucker as the Buffaloes next head coach on Wednesday afternoon.

“Colorado has always been a place that I thought should be relevant in the national championship conversation year-in and year-out, because of its tradition and a seemingly endless list of what the school has to offer,” Tucker said in a statement. “What we have to offer are some of the best facilities in the country, strong academics, and an amazing environment as a whole. Colorado should be a ‘no excuse’ program. There’s absolutely no reason we can’t achieve success at an extremely high level.”

Tucker was awarded a five-year deal from the school worth a total of $14.75 million — starting at $2.4 million per season and increasing $275,000 annually. Colorado regents will formally approve the deal, made by AD Rick George, at a Dec. 12 meeting in Denver.

“We didn’t say we were looking for a specific name or sitting head coach,” George remarked in a school release. “He’s a great recruiter, just look at the No. 1 draft picks he’s recruited and signed. That’s important. Mel is someone who will relate to the players and is a well-organized, strong administrator. He played the game, he went to Wisconsin and was an accomplished player who had a shot to go to the NFL.”

Of note to Bulldogs fans (and those from old Big 12 rival Texas) is that Tucker will not coach in Georgia’s upcoming appearance in the Sugar Bowl and will get right to work in Boulder assembling a staff and recruiting.

Tucker replaces Mike MacIntyre, who racked up a 30-44 record overall at Colorado while going 14-39 in Pac-12 play.