FAU WR Jovon Durante and Texas State TE Keenan Brown latest to declare for NFL draft

Add two more players to the exodus of college football stars to the 2019 NFL Draft.

On Wednesday, former West Virginia and Florida Atlantic wide receiver Jovan Durante took to his Twitter account to address both fan bases and announce that he would be skipping his final year of eligibility to turn pro.

Stage 3 of this great journey 🙏🏾‼️ all I need is support and watch me take off ✈️✈️ thank you @WVUfootball and @FAU_Football pic.twitter.com/3iJdXl0ehi — Jovon Durante (@_field_general) December 5, 2018

After transferring from Morgantown to Boca back in 2017, Durante turned into the Owls’ leading receiver in 2018 and finished his time under Lane Kiffin with 65 receptions for 873 yards and five touchdowns.

He’ll be joined at the next level by a fellow Group of Five prospect and ex-Big 12 transfer in Texas State TE Keenan Brown, who confirmed he would be moving on from the program following the firing of head coach Everett Withers.

So thanks for this opportunity pic.twitter.com/3TC5IAxvUP — Keenen Brown (@kb_smoove6) December 5, 2018

Brown wrapped up his 2018 campaign with 51 catches, 577 yards and five scores with the Bobcats.

The 2019 NFL Draft will take place from April 25-27 next spring and will be held in Nashville, Tennessee.