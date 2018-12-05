Grandson of Muhammad Ali transferring from Cal

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

One college football player with a very famous grandfather is on the move from his original college football home.

While he didn’t cite a specific reason for his decision, Biaggio Ali Walsh revealed via Twitter that he will be withdrawing from Cal and reopening his recruitment. Walsh is the grandson of the late, great Muhammad Ali.

Coming out of Bishop Gorman High School in Las Vegas, Walsh was a three-star member of the Bears’ 2017 recruiting class. After redshirting as a true freshman, Walsh carried just four times for nine yards in 2018.