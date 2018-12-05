Mike Leach, Gardner Minshew take home individual Pac-12 honors

USC may not have been well-represented, but the top team in the conference for most of the 2018 season sure was.

Tuesday, the Pac-12 announced its individual honorees for the recently-completed regular season. Washington State took home two of the five awards — Coach of the Year in Mike Leach and Offensive Player of the Year in quarterback Gardner Minshew.

This marks the second time Leach has been named Pac-12 Coach of the Year. In 2015, he shared the award with Stanford’s David Shaw. Minshew, meanwhile, is the first Cougar to win Offensive Player of the Year since fellow quarterback Jason Gesser way back in 2002 when the conference was known as the Pac-10.

Washington, which upset rival Wazzu in the regular-season finale en route to earning a spot in the Rose Bowl opposite Ohio State New Year’s Day, has now gone back-to-back in claiming Pat Tillman Defensive Player of the Year honors. Ben Burr-Kirven won this year’s award, one year after former teammate Vita Vea won the trophy named in honor of the late Arizona State standout.

Oregon State’s Jermar Jefferson and Arizona State’s Merlin Robertson were also named Freshman Offensive and Defensive Players of the Year, respectively.