Missouri adds Arkansas transfer WR Jonathan Nance as well

In October, Arkansas transfer wide receiver Jonathan Nance took a visit to Missouri at the same time as Clemson transfer quarterback Kelly Bryant. Tuesday, Bryant announced he would continue his collegiate playing career with the Tigers; the same day, Nance did likewise.

On his personal Twitter account, Nance confirmed that has committed to Missouri and head coach Barry Odom. Because Nance did not play in more than four games this past season, he’s eligible to take advantage of the NCAA’s new redshirt rule. The fact that he is headed to Columbia as a graduate transfer will allow the receiver to play in 2019, which will serve as his final season of eligibility.

Last season, Nance led the Razorbacks in receptions (37), receiving yards (539) and receiving touchdowns (five). He also accounted for 62 yards on the ground on just five carries.

This season, Nance had just one catch for minus-two yards before he announced his decision to transfer from the Razorbacks.