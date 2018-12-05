Missouri adds Arkansas transfer WR Jonathan Nance as well

In October, Arkansas transfer wide receiver Jonathan Nance took a visit to Missouri at the same time as Clemson transfer quarterback Kelly Bryant. Tuesday, Bryant announced he would continue his collegiate playing career with the Tigers; the same day, Nance did likewise.
On his personal Twitter account, Nance confirmed that has committed to Missouri and head coach Barry Odom. Because Nance did not play in more than four games this past season, he’s eligible to take advantage of the NCAA’s new redshirt rule. The fact that he is headed to Columbia as a graduate transfer will allow the receiver to play in 2019, which will serve as his final season of eligibility.
Last season, Nance led the Razorbacks in receptions (37), receiving yards (539) and receiving touchdowns (five). He also accounted for 62 yards on the ground on just five carries.
This season, Nance had just one catch for minus-two yards before he announced his decision to transfer from the Razorbacks.
One college football player with a very famous grandfather is on the move from his original college football home.
While he didn’t cite a specific reason for his decision, Biaggio Ali Walsh revealed via Twitter that he will be withdrawing from Cal and reopening his recruitment. Walsh is the grandson of the late, great Muhammad Ali.
Coming out of Bishop Gorman High School in Las Vegas, Walsh was a three-star member of the Bears’ 2017 recruiting class. After redshirting as a true freshman, Walsh carried just four times for nine yards in 2018.
Known for its tight ends, Iowa has endured a lengthy dry spell when it came to the award honoring that position. Wednesday, that dry spell came to an end.
The John Mackey Award announced earlier in the day that T.J. Hockenson is the recipient of the 2018 version of its trophy, handed out annually since 2000. The sophomore made some history as well in claiming the honor as he’s the first underclassman to ever win the award.
Hockenson, who late last month was named the Big Ten’s Tight End of the Year, is the first Hawkeye player to win the award since Dallas Clark in 2002. Iowa also joins Arkansas as the only schools with two Mackey honorees.
The other seven semifinalists included teammate Noah Fant, Missouri’s Albert Okwuegbunam, Alabama’s Irv Smith, Texas A&M’s Jace Sternberger, Boston College’s Tommy Sweeney, Stanford’s Kaden Smith and UCLA’s Caleb Wilson.
If you had Boise State in a “next college football team to lose a player to transfer” pool, collect your winnings.
As all of the cool kids are doing these days, Desmond Williams took to his personal Twitter account Tuesday night to announce his transfer from the Broncos. “To all the special relationships I made from the first day on campus until now, you will not be forgotten,” the linebacker wrote. “It’s a special place to me and I’ve learned so many things during my experience.”
Williams appeared in 27 games the past two seasons, starting five of those contests. Four of those starts came as a redshirt sophomore during the 2018 season.
More than a week after speculation first surfaced, Clay Helton officially has his man.
USC confirmed Wednesday afternoon that Kliff Kingsbury has been hired as the Trojans’ next offensive coordinator. In addition to his coordinating duties, Kingsbury will also serve as quarterbacks coach.
Kingsbury’s hiring comes a little less than 10 days after he was fired as Texas Tech’s head coach.
The 39-year-old Kingsbury was the Red Raiders’ head coach for seven years from 2012 through this season. Prior to that, he was the coordinator at a pair of different FBS programs for a total of three seasons — Texas A&M (2012) and Houston (2010-11).
Kingsbury will be replacing Tee Martin, one of four assistants who, involuntarily or voluntarily, left Helton‘s staff shortly after the end of the regular season. Martin had previously had his playcalling duties stripped by Helton earlier on this season.
This past season, the Trojans were 11th in the Pac-12 and tied for 84th nationally in yards per game (383) and 10th in the conference and 92nd in the nation in scoring offense (26.1 ppg).