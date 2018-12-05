NCAA cites Oregon football for impermissible personalized recruiting aids

Today in NCAA wrist-slaps: Oregon.

In a Committee on Infractions decision issued on Wednesday and chiefly centered on the basketball teams at the school, the NCAA cited the Ducks football program for a single Level II violation for impermissible personalized recruiting aids back in 2016. The program had “used an electronic reader board to display names, statistics and other personalized information for 36 prospects during their unofficial and official paid visits to campus,” according to the report.

Apparently, Oregon compliance had mistakenly approved of the usage of such a tactic (which happened under former head coach Mark Helfrich) before others stepped in and ruled it a violation, leading to the NCAA’s decision.

“The University of Oregon’s athletic program is committed to integrity, the highest ethical standards and compliance with NCAA bylaws,” Athletic Director Rob Mullens, fresh off his duties with the College Football Playoff Selection Committee, said in a release. “In all of these cases, our compliance monitoring program identified the issues and they were self-reported to the NCAA. As we noted several months ago, we have addressed the matters with the responsible employees and enhanced compliance training within the department. These cases do not merit the level of charges or sanctions issued by the NCAA.”

Despite the violation, the Ducks did not receive any football-specific penalties. The bulk of violations and penalties in the case centered on Men’s and Women’s basketball in Eugene, which did put the school on probation until December 2020 should they not appeal.

So let this serve as a reminder to all: don’t put up recruits’ stats on the video board when they come to town. Because that will clearly give you too much of a recruiting edge.