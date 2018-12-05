Report: new Maryland HC Mike Locksley to remain with Alabama through playoffs

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Unlike a couple of years ago, it doesn’t appear Alabama will have to call an offensive coordinator audible mid-playoff stream.

Tuesday night, Maryland confirmed that Alabama offensive coordinator Mike Locksley has been named as the Terrapins new head football coach. With Alabama set to face Oklahoma in one of the two playoff semifinal matchups Dec. 29, it was uncertain what Locksley’s status would be for not only that matchup but a potential appearance in the College Football Playoff national championship game as well.

While there’s been no official word from either the coach or the football program, one report has Locksley remaining with the Crimson Tide throughout their playoff run.

Sources told me tonight that @CoachLocks will stay on as @AlabamaFTBL's offensive coordinator throughout the @CFBPlayoff. Locksley will be introduced as @TerpsFootball's head coach during a Thursday press conference. — Chris Low (@ClowESPN) December 5, 2018

One week before the national championship game for the 2016 season, and after he was initially expected to remain in his job through the playoffs, it was announced that Lane Kiffin would be leaving Alabama for the head-coaching job at Florida Atlantic, effective immediately. Kiffin was replaced by Steve Sarkisian, who called plays in the title game but then left a month later for a job in the NFL. Brian Daboll replaced Sarkisian and lasted one season coordinating the Tide’s offense before he too left for the NFL. Daboll remained with the Tide through their playoff run last season.

Locksley was promoted by head coach Nick Saban as Daboll’s replacement in January of this year and has directed one of the most prolific offenses in the country.

All told, Saban will be working on his fifth different offensive in less than three years when the Tide heads into the 2019 season.