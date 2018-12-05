Report: USF offensive coordinator Sterlin Gilbert to be named McNeese State head coach

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Charlie Strong will be looking at yet another important search for an offensive coordinator in the coming days.

According to a report from FootballScoop.com, USF OC Sterlin Gilbert is set to be named the head coach at McNeese State at some point this week.

Prior to his two year stint in Tampa, Gilbert got on the radar of most college football fans following his hire at Texas — which included the Longhorns going all-in to bring him to Austin after serving as OC at Tulsa. The Art Briles Air Raid disciple also coached at Bowling Green and Eastern Illinois under Dino Babers.

The former Angelo State quarterback is just 40 years old and will not only bring a young offensive mind to Lake Charles, but should help with recruiting in nearby Texas for the FCS program that will play at Oklahoma State in 2019.

South Florida averaged 29.2 points per game and 6.04 yards per play this past season under Gilbert, both numbers down from his initial campaign with the program that saw the team nearly knock off undefeated UCF and post several school records with Quinton Flowers at quarterback.

Gilbert will replace Lance Guidry, whose contract was not renewed by the school last month after a 21-12 tenure over three seasons.