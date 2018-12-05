True freshman Rondale Moore of Purdue wins Hornung Award

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

In his very first game at the collegiate level, Rondale Moore broke Purdue’s single-game record for all-purpose yards. So, it’s none too surprising — outside of his young age, of course — that the wide receiver has claimed an honor that goes to the nation’s most versatile player.

Tuesday, the Louisville Sports Commission announced that Moore has been named as the 2018 recipient of the Paul Hornung Award. Moore, who played his high school football in the city of Louisville, is the first-ever true freshman to receive the award.

Moore is also the first Boilermaker football player to be on the receiving end of a major national honor since punter Travis Dorsch won the 2001 Ray Guy Award.

The ninth annual #PaulHornungAward presented by @texasroadhouse has been won by true freshman standout receiver/return specialist #RondaleMoore, whose record setting games and BIG play moments have been amazing to watch! Congrats and welcome to the family! @BoilerFootball pic.twitter.com/LvMbvJJoJE — Paul Hornung Award (@hornungaward) December 5, 2018

Moore beat out the other four finalists for the award: Marcus Green (Louisiana-Monroe), KJ Hamler (Penn State), N'Keal Harry (Arizona State) and Connor Heyward (Michigan State).

After the 313 all-purpose yards he put up in his collegiate debut, Moore also added 252 against Big Ten champion Ohio State. He currently leads the Big Ten in receiving yards (1,164), receiving touchdowns (12) and kickoff return yards (599).