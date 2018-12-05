Willie Fritz taps Memphis assistant as Tulane’s new OC

A week after making a change on the offensive side of the ball, Willie Fritz has filled a significant hole in his Tulane coaching staff.

Tuesday night, the AAC school confirmed the addition of Will Hall as the Green Wave’s new offensive coordinator. Hall will replace Doug Ruse, who was let go late last month after three seasons with the football program.

Ruse also served as Fritz’s quarterbacks coach.

“I have known Will Hall for a long time and I could not be more excited to add him to our staff,” Fritz said in a statement. “Will has a proven track record of offensive success as an assistant, as a coordinator and as a head coach. He is a true student of the game and he knows how to develop student-athletes both on and off the field.”

Hall comes to Tulane from Memphis, where he spent the 2018 season as tight ends coach. He also carried the title of associate head coach.

In 2017, Hall was the coordinator at Louisiana-Lafayette, his only experience in that position at this level of football.

Hall will take over a Tulane offense that finished ninth this season in the 12-team AAC and 93rd nationally in scoring at 25.7 points per game. In the previous two seasons, the Green Wave was 74th (27.5 ppg) and tied for 104th (24.1 ppg).