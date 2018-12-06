Cal announces new five-year contract for Justin Wilcox

Heading into his third season in Berkeley, Justin Wilcox will be armed with an appreciation for what he’s done the first two years.

Thursday afternoon, Cal announced that Wilcox has signed a new five-year contract with the university. Wilcox’s original deal called for $1.5 million in compensation in 2018, dead last among Pac-12 coaches; the new deal will average $3.25 million per year, which would’ve placed him behind just four other coaches in the conference according to the USA Today‘s coaches salary database.

Additionally, the salary pool for Wilcox’s assistants will increase as well per the terms of his new contract.

“Justin is a great representative of our university, and he is building a football program centered around character, purpose and developing the entire student-athlete,” athletic director Jim Knowlton said in a statement. “We are seeing tremendous momentum and increased support and engagement among our faculty, alumni, students and fans.

“With the trajectory of the program, we believe it is important to show a continuing and strengthened commitment to Justin and his staff by providing additional resources. The results of his two years have generated incredible excitement, and we are enthusiastic about the future.”

⚠️ Justin Wilcox has signed a new five-year contract ⚠️ "I am thrilled to be the head football coach at Cal and have the opportunity to work with quality student-athletes every day. I am excited about our future in Berkeley." pic.twitter.com/ZEhOQWKlWt — Cal Football (@CalFootball) December 6, 2018

Wilcox has gone 5-7 and 7-5 in his two seasons with the Bears, and Wilcox will lead the program later this month into its first bowl since the 2015 season.