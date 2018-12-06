Cal announces new five-year contract for Justin Wilcox

Heading into his third season in Berkeley, Justin Wilcox will be armed with an appreciation for what he’s done the first two years.
Thursday afternoon, Cal announced that Wilcox has signed a new five-year contract with the university. Wilcox’s original deal called for $1.5 million in compensation in 2018, dead last among Pac-12 coaches; the new deal will average $3.25 million per year, which would’ve placed him behind just four other coaches in the conference according to the USA Today‘s coaches salary database.
Additionally, the salary pool for Wilcox’s assistants will increase as well per the terms of his new contract.
“Justin is a great representative of our university, and he is building a football program centered around character, purpose and developing the entire student-athlete,” athletic director Jim Knowlton said in a statement. “We are seeing tremendous momentum and increased support and engagement among our faculty, alumni, students and fans.
“With the trajectory of the program, we believe it is important to show a continuing and strengthened commitment to Justin and his staff by providing additional resources. The results of his two years have generated incredible excitement, and we are enthusiastic about the future.”
Wilcox has gone 5-7 and 7-5 in his two seasons with the Bears, and Wilcox will lead the program later this month into its first bowl since the 2015 season.
Nevada’s depth chart has taken abrupt and significant hits on each side of the ball ahead of the Wolf Pack’s bowl game later this month.
This past weekend, wide receiver McLane Mannix announced via Twitter that he has decided to transfer from Nevada. The sophomore cited non-specific “personal family matters” as the trigger for his decision, which he described as not being easy for him.
“I have made lifelong friends and learned many lessons both of which, I will always be grateful,” the receiver wrote.
Shortly after Mannix’s social-media proclamation, head coach Jay Norvell confirmed that starting safety Nephi Sewell is expected to transfer from the football program as well. NevadaSportsNet.com writes that “Norvell said Sewell told him he’s homesick and would like to play closer to home (his family lives in Utah).”
Through the regular season, Mannix led the Wolf Pack in receiving yards (875), yards per catch (17.5) and receiving touchdowns (seven). His 50 receptions were second on the team to Kaleb Fossum‘s 69.
Last year, Mannix was a Freshman All-American after totaling 778 yards and six touchdowns on 57 catches.
As a sophomore this season, Sewell started all 10 games in which he played after starting eight games in 2017. His 53 tackles in 2018 were good for sixth on the team.
Sewell’s older brother, Gabe Sewell, is a junior linebacker for Nevada and currently leads the Wolf Pack in tackles with 85.
Could this serve as a preview of the Heisman Trophy results that will be announced two days from now? History suggests it may very well do just that.
Thursday afternoon, the Associated Press announced that Kyler Murray has been named as its College Football Player of the Year. The Oklahoma quarterback and newly-minted Heisman wagering favorite received 39 first-place votes and a total of 145 points, a sizable distance ahead of Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, who garnered 13 first-place votes and 117 points. Dwayne Haskins, the Ohio State quarterback who is the third of the three finalists for the 2018 Heisman, claimed four first-place votes and 55 points.
Murray becomes the second straight Sooners quarterback (Baker Mayfield) to win the award, and the fifth for the football program overall (Sam Bradford, 2008; Jason White, 2003; Josh Heupel, 2000).
The AP‘s Player of the Year Award has been handed out annually since 1998. Just twice since 2004, the AP‘s Player of the Year has failed to go on to win the Heisman — Stanford running back Christian McCaffrey in 2015 and Nebraska defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh in 2009. McCaffrey finished runner-up to Alabama running back Derrick Henry in the Heisman voting his year, while Suh finished a distant fourth to winner Mark Ingram of Alabama.
Three of the four Sooner quarterbacks who have won the AP‘s highest honor have gone on to win the Heisman as well, the lone exception being Heupel. That year, the current UCF head coach finished second to Florida State quarterback Chris Weinke in the voting.
Tuesday, Kelly Bryant announced his new college football home. Two days later, that new home confirmed his addition to the roster.
Missouri confirmed with a tweet late Thursday morning that Bryant has signed the pertinent financial aid documents with the university and is officially a Tiger football player. Bryant, who has already graduated from Clemson, is expected to start classes at Mizzou in January.
Bryant, who will be eligible to play immediately in 2019 as a grad transfer, had reportedly narrowed his list of schools down to Mizzou and Auburn. In addition to those two schools HERE and HERE, Bryant also took official visits to North Carolina (HERE), Arkansas (HERE) and Mississippi State (HERE).
Bryant had started 18 games in a row at quarterback for the Tigers, winning 16 of those contests, before he was benched in favor of five-star 2018 signee Trevor Lawrence in September. Bryant labeled Dabo Swinney‘s decision to bench him as “a slap in the face.”
That perceived slap triggered the much-discussed decision to transfer from Clemson on Sept. 26. With the prolific Drew Lock on his way to the NFL draft next year, Bryant will be the odds-on favorite to take over as the Tigers’ starting quarterback when Mizzou kicks off spring practice in a few months.
Based on LJ Scott‘s previous proclamations, this move would count as a surprise.
In the middle of last month, Mark Dantonio stated that Scott, after consulting with his family, had decided to take advantage of the new NCAA redshirt rule and shut it down this season, thus preserving a year of eligibility he would use in 2019. The running back has been dealing with a nagging ankle injury that had sidelined the fourth-year senior for all but four games of the 2018 regular season.
While the stated expectation was to return to the Spartans next year, Scott instead reversed course with an announcement on Twitter Wednesday night.
“As the season has drawn closer to an end, I’ve had time to properly reflect and discuss all of my options with my coaches and family to decide the absolute best course of action for me going forward,” Scott wrote. “After a ton of thought, prayer, and careful consideration, I’ve decided to enter the 2019 NFL Draft as a senior.”
Scott went on to cite the position he plays as a significant impetus for his decision.
In somewhat of a surprising move, especially considering his injuries in 2018 as well as the current trend in the sport, Scott confirmed in the same social-media missive that he will play in Michigan State’s bowl game this month.
Scott had led Michigan State in rushing each of the past three seasons — 898 yards in 2017, 994 in 2016 and 699 in 2015. This season, the ankle issue limited him to 180 yards on 55 carries.
The previous three years, Scott had accounted for 27 touchdowns — 25 rushing, two receiving.