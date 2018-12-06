Kyler Murray bests Tua Tagovailoa in AP Player of the Year voting

Could this serve as a preview of the Heisman Trophy results that will be announced two days from now? History suggests it may very well do just that.

Thursday afternoon, the Associated Press announced that Kyler Murray has been named as its College Football Player of the Year. The Oklahoma quarterback and newly-minted Heisman wagering favorite received 39 first-place votes and a total of 145 points, a sizable distance ahead of Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, who garnered 13 first-place votes and 117 points. Dwayne Haskins, the Ohio State quarterback who is the third of the three finalists for the 2018 Heisman, claimed four first-place votes and 55 points.

Murray becomes the second straight Sooners quarterback (Baker Mayfield) to win the award, and the fifth for the football program overall (Sam Bradford, 2008; Jason White, 2003; Josh Heupel, 2000).

AP Player of the Year@TheKylerMurray OU's second straight and fifth overall. No other school has had more than two.#OUDNA #BoomerSooner 🔗 https://t.co/iPfhyPCbjo pic.twitter.com/PKreIfSmMw — Oklahoma Football (@OU_Football) December 6, 2018

The AP‘s Player of the Year Award has been handed out annually since 1998. Just twice since 2004, the AP‘s Player of the Year has failed to go on to win the Heisman — Stanford running back Christian McCaffrey in 2015 and Nebraska defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh in 2009. McCaffrey finished runner-up to Alabama running back Derrick Henry in the Heisman voting his year, while Suh finished a distant fourth to winner Mark Ingram of Alabama.

Three of the four Sooner quarterbacks who have won the AP‘s highest honor have gone on to win the Heisman as well, the lone exception being Heupel. That year, the current UCF head coach finished second to Florida State quarterback Chris Weinke in the voting.