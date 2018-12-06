Matt Wells brings five more on-field Utah State assistants to Texas Tech

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

As expected, Matt Wells‘ first Texas Tech coaching staff will have a decidedly Utah State look to it.

Not long after he was hired away from the Mountain West program to replace Kliff Kingsbury, it was confirmed that Wells would be bringing USU offensive coordinator David Yost and defensive coordinator Keith Patterson along with him to Lubbock. Wednesday, the Red Raiders confirmed that Wells has added five more Aggie assistants to his initial Tech coaching staff: outside receivers coach Jovon Bouknight, defensive backs coach Julius Brown, offensive line coach Steve Farmer, running backs coach DeAndre Smith and tight ends/inside receivers coach Luke Wells. The latter assistant is the brother of the new Red Raider head coach.

Additionally, Dave Scholz has been brought along as the football program’s new strength & conditioning coach.

With the additions, Wells still has three on-field openings on his initial 10-man coaching staff. It appears unlikely that Wells will retain any of Kingsbury’s assistants.

Please join us in welcoming our new outside receivers coach, Jovon Bouknight! 🔗 https://t.co/lVIajrqEI4 🔴#WreckEm⚫️ pic.twitter.com/6cl3EQKdo7 — Texas Tech Football (@TexasTechFB) December 5, 2018

Please join us in welcoming our new defensive backs coach, Julius Brown! 🔗 https://t.co/8HsMUqlUjk 🔴#WreckEm⚫️ pic.twitter.com/x675PwIgMi — Texas Tech Football (@TexasTechFB) December 5, 2018

Please join us in welcoming our new offensive line coach, Steve Farmer! 🔗 https://t.co/zCw9nDYAG4 🔴#WreckEm⚫️ pic.twitter.com/SN6l3CRf1C — Texas Tech Football (@TexasTechFB) December 5, 2018

Please join us in welcoming our new running backs coach, DeAndre Smith! 🔗 https://t.co/TjGur4dnlZ 🔴#WreckEm⚫️ pic.twitter.com/0qT6dSMqS5 — Texas Tech Football (@TexasTechFB) December 5, 2018