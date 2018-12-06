Michigan AD: Rumors Jim Harbaugh wants out have ‘no validity at all’

By Kevin McGuireDec 6, 2018, 4:42 PM EST
5 Comments

The coaching carousel isn’t just in full swing at the college level. The NFL coaching changes are about to hit their stride as the NFL season begins winding down, and the latest opening with the Green Bay Packers has ignited those all-too-common rumors about the future of Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh. The former head coach of the San Francisco 49ers has been perceived by some as a possible candidate to return to coach in the NFL at some point in time, but Michigan Athletics Director Wade Manuel is confronting those talks head on.

“(People) tend to throw out things like that. ‘Sources say, my sources.’ Listen, I haven’t missed any sleep,” Manuel said in a radio interview with WTKA-AM in Ann Arbor this week. “Jim has not said anything to me about it, he’s on the road recruiting, putting in great effort,” Manuel added, according to Detroit Free Press.

“From my perspective, it has no validity at all.”

Manuel’s comments were in response to a comment made by FOX Sports 1 commentator and former Ohio State football player Cris Carter suggesting Harbaugh would be a likely candidate for the job with the Packers with the suggestion Harbaugh was “potentially trying to get his way out of Michigan.”

When it comes to coaching rumors, nothing should ever truly be considered completely off the table. Harbaugh is paid royally by Michigan and he has elevated the Wolverines program in a great way since his arrival at his alma mater even if it has yet to produce a division or conference title just yet. As noted yesterday by Mike Florio over on Pro Football Talk, one destination that could sway Harbaugh away from Michigan might be the Miami Dolphins. But if that is the case, then it would stand to reason suggesting Harbaugh isn’t leaving Ann Arbor any time too soon.

Tua Tagovailoa wins Walter Camp Player of the Year and Maxwell Award at Home Depot College Football Awards

Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images
By Kevin McGuireDec 6, 2018, 9:08 PM EST
Leave a comment

The college football world’s elite gathered in Atlanta at the College Football Hall of Fame for the 28th annual Home Depot College Football Awards Show. The night turned out to be a pretty eventful night for College Football Playoff representatives from Alabama, Oklahoma and Notre Dame all took home some major awards on Thursday evening.

Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa took home the first player of the year award prior to the start of the show when he was named the Walter Camp Player of the Year winner for the 2018 season. The last five Walter Camp award winners have gone on to win the Heisman Trophy, but we will have to wait until Saturday night to see if Tagovailoa keeps that streak going. The last four Walter Camp award winners also took home the Maxwell Award. Tagovailoa later made it five straight by closing out the evening’s presentation by being named the winner of the Maxwell Award. For a college football player, Tagovailoa has completed the first two legs of the player of the year triple crown with the Heisman Trophy on deck this weekend.

Tagovailoa wasn’t the only Alabama player taking home some hardware. Wide receiver Jerry Jeudy won the Biletnikoff Award, and Quinnen Williams won the Outland Trophy.

Some quick notes:

  • Kyler Murray became the fifth Oklahoma quarterback to win the Davey O’Brien Award, following Baker Mayfield from last year. No school has more Davey O’Brien Award winners than Oklahoma.
  • Georgia defensive back DeAndre Jordan became the first Georgia player to win the Jim Thorpe Award as the nation’s top defensive back.
  • Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly won his second Home Depot Coach of the Year Award (he previously won it in 2009 at Cincinnati). He is the first two-time winner of the coaching award.
  • Alabama wide receiver Jerry Jeudy was named the Biletnikoff Award winner, breaking a three-year run by the Big 12 since Alabama’s first Biletnikoff Award winner, Amari Cooper, won the award in 2014.

Here is a full list of the finalists and winners of awards handed out Thursday night. Winners of the awards are listed first and are in bold, with the remaining finalists following them in alphabetical order according to last name. Some of the awards were announced prior to the awards show but are included here because they were recognized or formally presented Thursday night.

WALTER CAMP PLAYER OF THE YEAR

  • Tua Tagovailoa, Alabama
  • Josh Allen, Kentucky
  • Will Grier, West Virginia
  • Gardner Minshew, Washington State
  • Kyler Murray, Oklahoma

MAXWELL AWARD
(Player of the Year)

  • Tua Tagovailoa, Alabama
  • Will Grier, West Virginia
  • Kyler Murray, Oklahoma

CHUCK BEDNARIK AWARD
(Defensive Player of the Year)

  • Josh Allen, Kentucky
  • Christian Wilkins, Clemson
  • Quinnen Williams, Alabama

DAVEY O’BRIEN AWARD
(Best Quarterback)

  • Kyler Murray, Oklahoma
  • Gardner Minshew II, Washington State
  • Tua Tagovailoa, Alabama

FRED BILETNIKOFF AWARD
(Outstanding Receiver)

  • Jerry Jeudy, Alabama
  • Andy Isabella, UMass
  • Tyan Wallace, Oklahoma State

DOAK WALKER AWARD
(Best Running Back)

  • Jonathan Taylor, Wisconsin
  • Travis Etienne, Clemson
  • Darrell Henderson, Memphis

JOHN MACKEY AWARD
(Best Tight End)

JIM THORPE AWARD
(Best Defensive Back)

  • DeAndre Baker, Georgia
  • Julian Love, Notre Dame
  • Greedy Williams, LSU

OUTLAND TROPHY
(Most Outstanding Interior Lineman)

  • Quinnen Williams, Alabama
  • Christian Wilkins, Clemson
  • Jonah Williams, Alabama

RIMINGTON TROPHY
(Best Center)

  • Garrett Bradbury, NC State
  • Sam Mustipher, Notre Dame
  • Ross Pierschbacher, Alabama

LOU GROZA AWARD
(Outstanding Placekicker)

  • Andre Szmyt, Syracuse
  • Cooper Rothe, Wyoming
  • Cole Tracy, LSU

RAY GUY AWARD
(Punter of the Year)

  • Braden Mann, Texas A&M
  • James Smith, Cincinnati
  • Mitch Wishnowsky, Utah

HOME DEPOT COACH OF THE YEAR

  • Brian Kelly, Notre Dame

WUERFFEL TROPHY
(Community Service)

  • Drue Tranquill, Notre Dame
  • David Blough, Purdue
  • Dalton Risner, Kansas State

UCLA TE Caleb Wilson declares for NFL draft

Photo by Jennifer Stewart/Getty Images
By Kevin McGuireDec 6, 2018, 6:37 PM EST
Leave a comment

Add another player to the list of college football players ready to take their game to the next level. UCLA tight end Caleb Wilson has announced he is ready to leave the Bruins behind for a shot to play in the NFL. Wilson announced his decision with a message posted on Twitter.

“[After] much prayer, thought, and discussion with my family and coaches, I have decided to forego my senior year and enter the 2019 NFL Draft,” Wilson said in his statement. “Although I will miss playing with my brothers, I am excited to attack my life long dream of playing in the NFL.”

Wilson added he will be leaving UCLA with his degree in hand.

Wilson was the fifth-leading receiver in the Pac-12 this season with an average of 80.4 yards per game after playing in all 12 games for the Bruins this season, the first with head coach Chip Kelly. Wilson had a team-high 965 receiving yards with four touchdowns. He closed out his college career by catching nine passes for 184 yards against Stanford.

Report: Ken Whisenhunt takes name out of Georgia Tech coaching hunt

Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images
By Kevin McGuireDec 6, 2018, 6:23 PM EST
1 Comment

Despite being one of the first names floated as a potential target to be the next head coach at Georgia Tech, Ken Whisenhunt is reportedly taking his name out of the mix. Adam Schefter of ESPN reports, via Twitter, Whisenhunt will continue to hold his current position with the NFL’s Los Angels Chargers and will not be the next head coach of the Yellow Jackets.

Whisenhunt’s name was one of the first mentioned by some as a possible replacement for the retired Paul Johnson due to Whisenhunt’s history as a player at Georgia Tech. The offensive coordinator of the Chargers played at Georgia Tech but got his coaching career started as a special teams coach at Vanderbilt. Since 1997, Whisenhunt has coached exclusively in the NFL in various assistant coaching roles and as a head coach of the Arizona Cardinals and Tennessee Titans.

Whether Whisenhunt decided the job wasn’t for him or if Georgia Tech politely let him know they’d be going in a different direction can be left to your imagination, but the bottom line is the search for a new head coach will continue for Georgia Tech.

Satterfield, Houston expected to bring coordinators with them to new jobs

Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images
By Kevin McGuireDec 6, 2018, 5:24 PM EST
Leave a comment

For as many head coaches that change jobs during the annual coaching carousel, the number of assistant coaches that switch jobs far out-paces the head coaching changes in college football. As expected, when a head coach takes on a new job at a school, the odds are pretty good he’ll pull from his previous coaching staff to start building his new staff. Such appears to be the case for Scott Satterfield at Louisville and Mike Houston at East Carolina.

According to a report from Winston-Salem Journal, new Louisville head coach Satterfield will begin forming his Cardinals coaching staff with a few members of his former Appalachian State coaching staff. Appalachian State defensive coordinator Bryan Brown and offensive coordinator Frank Ponce will reportedly head to Louisville to fill roles that have not been clarified, although it would stand to reason they will carry the same roles under Satterfield with the Cardinals if and when they officially join the program.

How soon those additions take place remains to be seen. In the meantime, Appalachian State continues to prepare for a bowl game against Middle Tennessee while the coaching staff is in a transition without Satterfield.

At East Carolina, Houston will start building his coaching staff with members of his coaching staff at James Madison. According to a report from Daily News-Record, offensive coordinator Donnie Kirkpatrick and defensive coordinator Bob Trott will join Houston at East Carolina. For Kirkpatrick, this will be familiar territory as he previously coached at East Carolina for 11 seasons.