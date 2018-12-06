Michigan AD says rumors about Jim Harbaugh wanting out have ‘no validity at all’

The coaching carousel isn’t just in full swing at the college level. The NFL coaching changes are about to hit their stride as the NFL season begins winding down, and the latest opening with the Green Bay Packers has ignited those all-too-common rumors about the future of Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh. The former head coach of the San Francisco 49ers has been perceived by some as a possible candidate to return to coach in the NFL at some point in time, but Michigan Athletics Director Wade Manuel is confronting those talks head on.

“(People) tend to throw out things like that. ‘Sources say, my sources.’ Listen, I haven’t missed any sleep,” Manuel said in a radio interview with WTKA-AM in Ann Arbor this week. “Jim has not said anything to me about it, he’s on the road recruiting, putting in great effort,” Manuel added, according to Detroit Free Press.

“From my perspective, it has no validity at all.”

Manuel’s comments were in response to a comment made by FOX Sports 1 commentator and former Ohio State football player Cris Carter suggesting Harbaugh would be a likely candidate for the job with the Packers with the suggestion Harbaugh was “potentially trying to get his way out of Michigan.”

When it comes to coaching rumors, nothing should ever truly be considered completely off the table. Harbaugh is paid royally by Michigan and he has elevated the Wolverines program in a great way since his arrival at his alma mater even if it has yet to produce a division or conference title just yet. As noted yesterday by Mike Florio over on Pro Football Talk, one destination that could sway Harbaugh away from Michigan might be the Miami Dolphins. But if that is the case, then it would stand to reason suggesting Harbaugh isn’t leaving Ann Arbor any time too soon.

Follow @KevinOnCFB