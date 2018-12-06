Missouri makes signing of Clemson transfer Kelly Bryant official

Tuesday, Kelly Bryant announced his new college football home. Two days later, that new home confirmed his addition to the roster.

Missouri confirmed with a tweet late Thursday morning that Bryant has signed the pertinent financial aid documents with the university and is officially a Tiger football player. Bryant, who has already graduated from Clemson, is expected to start classes at Mizzou in January.

https://twitter.com/MizzouFootball/status/1070722464437669889

Bryant, who will be eligible to play immediately in 2019 as a grad transfer, had reportedly narrowed his list of schools down to Mizzou and Auburn. In addition to those two schools HERE and HERE, Bryant also took official visits to North Carolina (HERE), Arkansas (HERE) and Mississippi State (HERE).

Bryant had started 18 games in a row at quarterback for the Tigers, winning 16 of those contests, before he was benched in favor of five-star 2018 signee Trevor Lawrence in September. Bryant labeled Dabo Swinney‘s decision to bench him as “a slap in the face.”

That perceived slap triggered the much-discussed decision to transfer from Clemson on Sept. 26. With the prolific Drew Lock on his way to the NFL draft next year, Bryant will be the odds-on favorite to take over as the Tigers’ starting quarterback when Mizzou kicks off spring practice in a few months.