Report: Ken Whisenhunt takes name out of Georgia Tech coaching hunt

Despite being one of the first names floated as a potential target to be the next head coach at Georgia Tech, Ken Whisenhunt is reportedly taking his name out of the mix. Adam Schefter of ESPN reports, via Twitter, Whisenhunt will continue to hold his current position with the NFL’s Los Angels Chargers and will not be the next head coach of the Yellow Jackets.

Los Angeles OC Ken Whisenhunt has removed his name from consideration for the Georgia Tech HC job, per source, and will remain with the Chargers. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 6, 2018

Whisenhunt’s name was one of the first mentioned by some as a possible replacement for the retired Paul Johnson due to Whisenhunt’s history as a player at Georgia Tech. The offensive coordinator of the Chargers played at Georgia Tech but got his coaching career started as a special teams coach at Vanderbilt. Since 1997, Whisenhunt has coached exclusively in the NFL in various assistant coaching roles and as a head coach of the Arizona Cardinals and Tennessee Titans.

Whether Whisenhunt decided the job wasn’t for him or if Georgia Tech politely let him know they’d be going in a different direction can be left to your imagination, but the bottom line is the search for a new head coach will continue for Georgia Tech.

