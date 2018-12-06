Satterfield and Houston expected to bring coordinators with them to new jobs

For as many head coaches that change jobs during the annual coaching carousel, the number of assistant coaches that switch jobs far out-paces the head coaching changes in college football. As expected, when a head coach takes on a new job at a school, the odds are pretty good he’ll pull from his previous coaching staff to start building his new staff. Such appears to be the case for Scott Satterfield at Louisville and Mike Houston at East Carolina.
According to a report from Winston-Salem Journal, new Louisville head coach Satterfield will begin forming his Cardinals coaching staff with a few members of his former Appalachian State coaching staff. Appalachian State defensive coordinator Bryan Brown and offensive coordinator Frank Ponce will reportedly head to Louisville to fill roles that have not been clarified, although it would stand to reason they will carry the same roles under Satterfield with the Cardinals if and when they officially join the program.
How soon those additions take place remains to be seen. In the meantime, Appalachian State continues to prepare for a bowl game against Middle Tennessee while the coaching staff is in a transition without Satterfield.
At East Carolina, Houston will start building his coaching staff with members of his coaching staff at James Madison. According to a report from Daily News-Record, offensive coordinator Donnie Kirkpatrick and defensive coordinator Bob Trott will join Houston at East Carolina. For Kirkpatrick, this will be familiar territory as he previously coached at East Carolina for 11 seasons.
Add another player to the list of college football players ready to take their game to the next level. UCLA tight end Caleb Wilson has announced he is ready to leave the Bruins behind for a shot to play in the NFL. Wilson announced his decision with a message posted on Twitter.
“[After] much prayer, thought, and discussion with my family and coaches, I have decided to forego my senior year and enter the 2019 NFL Draft,” Wilson said in his statement. “Although I will miss playing with my brothers, I am excited to attack my life long dream of playing in the NFL.”
Wilson added he will be leaving UCLA with his degree in hand.
Wilson was the fifth-leading receiver in the Pac-12 this season with an average of 80.4 yards per game after playing in all 12 games for the Bruins this season, the first with head coach Chip Kelly. Wilson had a team-high 965 receiving yards with four touchdowns. He closed out his college career by catching nine passes for 184 yards against Stanford.
Despite being one of the first names floated as a potential target to be the next head coach at Georgia Tech, Ken Whisenhunt is reportedly taking his name out of the mix. Adam Schefter of ESPN reports, via Twitter, Whisenhunt will continue to hold his current position with the NFL’s Los Angels Chargers and will not be the next head coach of the Yellow Jackets.
Whisenhunt’s name was one of the first mentioned by some as a possible replacement for the retired Paul Johnson due to Whisenhunt’s history as a player at Georgia Tech. The offensive coordinator of the Chargers played at Georgia Tech but got his coaching career started as a special teams coach at Vanderbilt. Since 1997, Whisenhunt has coached exclusively in the NFL in various assistant coaching roles and as a head coach of the Arizona Cardinals and Tennessee Titans.
Whether Whisenhunt decided the job wasn’t for him or if Georgia Tech politely let him know they’d be going in a different direction can be left to your imagination, but the bottom line is the search for a new head coach will continue for Georgia Tech.
The coaching carousel isn’t just in full swing at the college level. The NFL coaching changes are about to hit their stride as the NFL season begins winding down, and the latest opening with the Green Bay Packers has ignited those all-too-common rumors about the future of Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh. The former head coach of the San Francisco 49ers has been perceived by some as a possible candidate to return to coach in the NFL at some point in time, but Michigan Athletics Director Wade Manuel is confronting those talks head on.
“(People) tend to throw out things like that. ‘Sources say, my sources.’ Listen, I haven’t missed any sleep,” Manuel said in a radio interview with WTKA-AM in Ann Arbor this week. “Jim has not said anything to me about it, he’s on the road recruiting, putting in great effort,” Manuel added, according to Detroit Free Press.
“From my perspective, it has no validity at all.”
Manuel’s comments were in response to a comment made by FOX Sports 1 commentator and former Ohio State football player Cris Carter suggesting Harbaugh would be a likely candidate for the job with the Packers with the suggestion Harbaugh was “potentially trying to get his way out of Michigan.”
When it comes to coaching rumors, nothing should ever truly be considered completely off the table. Harbaugh is paid royally by Michigan and he has elevated the Wolverines program in a great way since his arrival at his alma mater even if it has yet to produce a division or conference title just yet. As noted yesterday by Mike Florio over on Pro Football Talk, one destination that could sway Harbaugh away from Michigan might be the Miami Dolphins. But if that is the case, then it would stand to reason suggesting Harbaugh isn’t leaving Ann Arbor any time too soon.
Nevada’s depth chart has taken abrupt and significant hits on each side of the ball ahead of the Wolf Pack’s bowl game later this month.
This past weekend, wide receiver McLane Mannix announced via Twitter that he has decided to transfer from Nevada. The sophomore cited non-specific “personal family matters” as the trigger for his decision, which he described as not being easy for him.
“I have made lifelong friends and learned many lessons both of which, I will always be grateful,” the receiver wrote.
Shortly after Mannix’s social-media proclamation, head coach Jay Norvell confirmed that starting safety Nephi Sewell is expected to transfer from the football program as well. NevadaSportsNet.com writes that “Norvell said Sewell told him he’s homesick and would like to play closer to home (his family lives in Utah).”
Through the regular season, Mannix led the Wolf Pack in receiving yards (875), yards per catch (17.5) and receiving touchdowns (seven). His 50 receptions were second on the team to Kaleb Fossum‘s 69.
Last year, Mannix was a Freshman All-American after totaling 778 yards and six touchdowns on 57 catches.
As a sophomore this season, Sewell started all 10 games in which he played after starting eight games in 2017. His 53 tackles in 2018 were good for sixth on the team.
Sewell’s older brother, Gabe Sewell, is a junior linebacker for Nevada and currently leads the Wolf Pack in tackles with 85.