Satterfield, Houston expected to bring coordinators with them to new jobs

For as many head coaches that change jobs during the annual coaching carousel, the number of assistant coaches that switch jobs far out-paces the head coaching changes in college football. As expected, when a head coach takes on a new job at a school, the odds are pretty good he’ll pull from his previous coaching staff to start building his new staff. Such appears to be the case for Scott Satterfield at Louisville and Mike Houston at East Carolina.

According to a report from Winston-Salem Journal, new Louisville head coach Satterfield will begin forming his Cardinals coaching staff with a few members of his former Appalachian State coaching staff. Appalachian State defensive coordinator Bryan Brown and offensive coordinator Frank Ponce will reportedly head to Louisville to fill roles that have not been clarified, although it would stand to reason they will carry the same roles under Satterfield with the Cardinals if and when they officially join the program.

How soon those additions take place remains to be seen. In the meantime, Appalachian State continues to prepare for a bowl game against Middle Tennessee while the coaching staff is in a transition without Satterfield.

At East Carolina, Houston will start building his coaching staff with members of his coaching staff at James Madison. According to a report from Daily News-Record, offensive coordinator Donnie Kirkpatrick and defensive coordinator Bob Trott will join Houston at East Carolina. For Kirkpatrick, this will be familiar territory as he previously coached at East Carolina for 11 seasons.

Follow @KevinOnCFB