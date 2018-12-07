Clemson’s Clelin Ferrell named 2018 Hendricks Award winner

While most of the college football hardware attention was on the Home Depot Awards show Thursday night, there was one honor that wasn’t a part of that gala which announced its winner as well.

The Ted Hendricks Foundation announced yesterday that Clemson’s Clelin Ferrell has been named as the winner of the 2018 Hendricks Award. The trophy has been handed out annually since 2002 and is awarded to the nation’s top defensive end.

Ferrell was one of four finalists for the 2018 Hendricks, a group that also included Kentucky’s Josh Allen, Louisiana Tech’s Jaylon Ferguson and Northern Illinois’ Sutton Smith.

“All four of our finalists were capable of winning the Award this year,” the award’s namesake, a Miami Hurricanes standout and member of the College Football Hall of Fame, said in a statement. “As our selection committee’s choice, Clelin Ferrell is an exceptional role model – on and off the field. It was great to see him return to Clemson this season and join us as a finalist for the second consecutive year! We are proud to add him to our list as the 17th recipient of the Ted Hendricks Award.”

Ferrell has been a first-team All-American and first-team All-ACC performer the past two seasons. This year, he was named as the ACC’s Defensive Player of the Year.