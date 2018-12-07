Iowa redshirt freshman cornerback Trey Creamer announces transfer

Iowa cornerback Trey Creamer is leaving the nest of the Hawkeyes. The redshirt freshman announced his decision to transfer to a new program with a statement released on Twitter on Friday.

“As I walk away from Hawkeye Nation, I will remain grateful for all of the lifelong friendships I have made and lessons I have learned,” Creamer said in his statement. “With that being said, I have made the tough decision to transfer at the end of this semester and pursue my football career elsewhere.”

Creamer will be required to sit out the 2019 season if he transfers to another FBS program per NCAA transfer rules. During the recruiting cycle in 2017, Creamer chose Iowa over offers from Minnesota, Rutgers, Cincinnati, Colorado State and Tulane as well as Louisville, Maryland, Kansas State and more.

Creamer was a three-star member of Iowa’s Class of 2017, although he has been missing on the Iowa depth chart this season. That clouded the possibility he would be able to break in for any significant playing time for the Hawkeyes in the secondary beyond this season. Creamer sat out the 2017 season with a redshirt and came out of the spring listed as the team’s second-string left cornerback.

