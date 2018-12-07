Getty Images

Jake Spavital brings brother along as DC at Texas State

By John TaylorDec 7, 2018, 7:37 AM EST
1 Comment

Texas State football will indeed have a decidedly Spavital feel to it next fall.

Late last month, West Virginia offensive coordinator Jake Spavital was confirmed as the next head football coach at the Sun Belt Conference school.  Thursday, the Bobcats confirmed that Zac Spavital, the head coach’s brother, will join the Bobcats as defensive coordinator.

Zac Spavital spent the past four seasons as the linebackers coach at Texas Tech.  This past season, he added co-defensive coordinator duties as well

With Spavital’s hiring, it appears further likely that Matt Wells won’t retain any of Kliff Kingsbury‘s Tech assistants on his new Tech coaching staff.

In addition to his time at Tech, Spavital also spent the 2008-14 seasons as the defensive backs coach at Houston as well as the 2005-07 seasons as a graduate assistant working with defensive backs at Oklahoma.

Report: Hugh Freeze expected to be next Liberty head coach

Getty Images
By John TaylorDec 7, 2018, 8:32 AM EST
1 Comment

In his first public speaking appearance since resigning as Ole Miss’ head coach in the summer of last year, Hugh Freeze told a crowd of students at Liberty University this past January that he has found “a total new appreciation for integrity” during his time away from the coaching profession.  Nearly a year later, it appears that institution is giving the coach his first second chance at the collegiate level.

Citing sources with direct knowledge of the situation, the fine folks over at FootballScoop.com are reporting that Freeze will be the next head football coach at Liberty. A university spokesperson declined to comment on the report, but did state that an update on the football program’s coaching vacancy could come as early as later on today.

Freeze would replace Turner Gill, who announced his retirement from coaching earlier this week after his wife was diagnosed with a heart condition.

Freeze resigned from Ole Miss in July of 2017 after it was discovered he was using a school-issued cell phone to hook up with escort services on multiple occasions. Additionally, there were the Rebels’ NCAA issues while Freeze was in charge that left the coach with a two-game suspension to serve as well as a one-year show-cause.  That suspension would’ve only been served had he been named as a head coach for the 2018 season and won’t impact him at Liberty.

It was reported in January of this year that Nick Saban had been “really pushing” to add Freeze to his Alabama coaching staff, but that the SEC was highly reluctant to sign off on it.  In mid-April, a report surfaced that the conference had essentially blocked member schools, including Crimson Tide, from adding Freeze.  At the time, Saban spoke of the respect he has for both Freeze and the SEC while seemingly confirming that the league did indeed coach-block a hire due “to circumstances that people created for themselves.”

Taking over a program in 2012 that had won a combined six games the previous two seasons, Freeze went 39-25 during his five years with the Rebels.  The 10-win season in 2015 was the program’s first since 2003 and just the seventh in the school’s history.

In October of this year, Freeze was named as the offensive coordinator of the Arizona Hotshots, one of the teams in the new Alliance of American Football, a pro league that will begin play in February of next year.  His name has also been mentioned in connection to the open offensive coordinator job at Tennessee.

Tua Tagovailoa names Walter Camp Player of the Year, wins Maxwell Award

Getty Images
By Kevin McGuireDec 6, 2018, 9:08 PM EST
10 Comments

The college football world’s elite gathered in Atlanta at the College Football Hall of Fame for the 28th annual Home Depot College Football Awards Show. The night turned out to be a pretty eventful night for College Football Playoff representatives from Alabama, Oklahoma and Notre Dame all took home some major awards on Thursday evening.

Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa took home the first player of the year award prior to the start of the show when he was named the Walter Camp Player of the Year winner for the 2018 season. The last five Walter Camp award winners have gone on to win the Heisman Trophy, but we will have to wait until Saturday night to see if Tagovailoa keeps that streak going. The last four Walter Camp award winners also took home the Maxwell Award. Tagovailoa later made it five straight by closing out the evening’s presentation by being named the winner of the Maxwell Award. For a college football player, Tagovailoa has completed the first two legs of the player of the year triple crown with the Heisman Trophy on deck this weekend.

Tagovailoa wasn’t the only Alabama player taking home some hardware. Wide receiver Jerry Jeudy won the Biletnikoff Award, and Quinnen Williams won the Outland Trophy.

Some quick notes:

  • Kyler Murray became the fifth Oklahoma quarterback to win the Davey O’Brien Award, following Baker Mayfield from last year. No school has more Davey O’Brien Award winners than Oklahoma.
  • Georgia defensive back DeAndre Jordan became the first Georgia player to win the Jim Thorpe Award as the nation’s top defensive back.
  • Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly won his second Home Depot Coach of the Year Award (he previously won it in 2009 at Cincinnati). He is the first two-time winner of the coaching award.
  • Alabama wide receiver Jerry Jeudy was named the Biletnikoff Award winner, breaking a three-year run by the Big 12 since Alabama’s first Biletnikoff Award winner, Amari Cooper, won the award in 2014.

Here is a full list of the finalists and winners of awards handed out Thursday night. Winners of the awards are listed first and are in bold, with the remaining finalists following them in alphabetical order according to last name. Some of the awards were announced prior to the awards show but are included here because they were recognized or formally presented Thursday night.

WALTER CAMP PLAYER OF THE YEAR

  • Tua Tagovailoa, Alabama
  • Josh Allen, Kentucky
  • Will Grier, West Virginia
  • Gardner Minshew, Washington State
  • Kyler Murray, Oklahoma

MAXWELL AWARD
(Player of the Year)

  • Tua Tagovailoa, Alabama
  • Will Grier, West Virginia
  • Kyler Murray, Oklahoma

CHUCK BEDNARIK AWARD
(Defensive Player of the Year)

  • Josh Allen, Kentucky
  • Christian Wilkins, Clemson
  • Quinnen Williams, Alabama

DAVEY O’BRIEN AWARD
(Best Quarterback)

  • Kyler Murray, Oklahoma
  • Gardner Minshew II, Washington State
  • Tua Tagovailoa, Alabama

FRED BILETNIKOFF AWARD
(Outstanding Receiver)

  • Jerry Jeudy, Alabama
  • Andy Isabella, UMass
  • Tyan Wallace, Oklahoma State

DOAK WALKER AWARD
(Best Running Back)

  • Jonathan Taylor, Wisconsin
  • Travis Etienne, Clemson
  • Darrell Henderson, Memphis

JOHN MACKEY AWARD
(Best Tight End)

JIM THORPE AWARD
(Best Defensive Back)

  • DeAndre Baker, Georgia
  • Julian Love, Notre Dame
  • Greedy Williams, LSU

OUTLAND TROPHY
(Most Outstanding Interior Lineman)

  • Quinnen Williams, Alabama
  • Christian Wilkins, Clemson
  • Jonah Williams, Alabama

RIMINGTON TROPHY
(Best Center)

  • Garrett Bradbury, NC State
  • Sam Mustipher, Notre Dame
  • Ross Pierschbacher, Alabama

LOU GROZA AWARD
(Outstanding Placekicker)

  • Andre Szmyt, Syracuse
  • Cooper Rothe, Wyoming
  • Cole Tracy, LSU

RAY GUY AWARD
(Punter of the Year)

  • Braden Mann, Texas A&M
  • James Smith, Cincinnati
  • Mitch Wishnowsky, Utah

HOME DEPOT COACH OF THE YEAR

  • Brian Kelly, Notre Dame

WUERFFEL TROPHY
(Community Service)

  • Drue Tranquill, Notre Dame
  • David Blough, Purdue
  • Dalton Risner, Kansas State

UCLA TE Caleb Wilson declares for NFL draft

Photo by Jennifer Stewart/Getty Images
By Kevin McGuireDec 6, 2018, 6:37 PM EST
Leave a comment

Add another player to the list of college football players ready to take their game to the next level. UCLA tight end Caleb Wilson has announced he is ready to leave the Bruins behind for a shot to play in the NFL. Wilson announced his decision with a message posted on Twitter.

“[After] much prayer, thought, and discussion with my family and coaches, I have decided to forego my senior year and enter the 2019 NFL Draft,” Wilson said in his statement. “Although I will miss playing with my brothers, I am excited to attack my life long dream of playing in the NFL.”

Wilson added he will be leaving UCLA with his degree in hand.

Wilson was the fifth-leading receiver in the Pac-12 this season with an average of 80.4 yards per game after playing in all 12 games for the Bruins this season, the first with head coach Chip Kelly. Wilson had a team-high 965 receiving yards with four touchdowns. He closed out his college career by catching nine passes for 184 yards against Stanford.

Report: Ken Whisenhunt takes name out of Georgia Tech coaching hunt

Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images
By Kevin McGuireDec 6, 2018, 6:23 PM EST
2 Comments

Despite being one of the first names floated as a potential target to be the next head coach at Georgia Tech, Ken Whisenhunt is reportedly taking his name out of the mix. Adam Schefter of ESPN reports, via Twitter, Whisenhunt will continue to hold his current position with the NFL’s Los Angels Chargers and will not be the next head coach of the Yellow Jackets.

Whisenhunt’s name was one of the first mentioned by some as a possible replacement for the retired Paul Johnson due to Whisenhunt’s history as a player at Georgia Tech. The offensive coordinator of the Chargers played at Georgia Tech but got his coaching career started as a special teams coach at Vanderbilt. Since 1997, Whisenhunt has coached exclusively in the NFL in various assistant coaching roles and as a head coach of the Arizona Cardinals and Tennessee Titans.

Whether Whisenhunt decided the job wasn’t for him or if Georgia Tech politely let him know they’d be going in a different direction can be left to your imagination, but the bottom line is the search for a new head coach will continue for Georgia Tech.