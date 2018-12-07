Kentucky LB Josh Allen will play in Citrus Bowl

Kentucky linebacker Josh Allen will not be among the NFL prospects choosing to sit out of a bowl game this bowl season. The Chuck Bednarik Award and Nagurski Award winner and SEC Defensive Player of the Year announced his intention to play in one final game for the Wildcats as Kentucky prepares for the upcoming Citrus Bowl on January 1, 2019.
“I am deeply humbled by the nominations and awards I have received this week,” Allen said in his statement. “I want to thank my coaches and the BBN. I am honored to say we have unfinished business and my teammates and I plan to bring the Citrus Bowl trophy back to Lexington.”
Kentucky has a chance to win a 10th game this season, which would be the first time the Wildcats have hit double-digits in the win column in a single season since 1977. To do that, Allen will hope to help Kentucky win its first bowl game since the 2008 Liberty Bowl as well. Kentucky is 0-2 in bowl games the past two seasons. For Allen to go out a winner would be a special moment for the senior defensive star.
Kentucky faces Penn State in the Citrus Bowl on January 1, 2019 in Orlando, Florida.
Duke redshirt senior defensive tackle Edgar Cerenord is not about to call it a college football career just yet. Duke announced on Friday Cerenord has been granted a sixth year of eligibility from the NCAA, which will allow him to play one more season in 2019.
Cerenord appeared in just four games this season due to an injury preventing him from appearing for the bulk of the regular season. Under the NCAA’s new redshirt rule this season, a player was eligible to appear in up to four games without sacrificing a year of eligibility. However, because Cerenord already redshirted his freshman season in 2014 and appeared in a game the next three years, he was required to request consideration for an extra year of eligibility to the NCAA offices.
Having Cerenord slated to return in 2019 gives Duke a defensive tackle with starting experience back in the fold, which is always nice to have. Cerenord had 34 tackles and two sacks for the Blue devils in 2017. In his four games this season, he recorded 14 tackles and forced a fumble.
Now that he is settling back into his old stomping grounds in Chapel Hill, North Carolina head coach Mack Brown is looking to take things in a new direction for the Tar Heels when it comes to offense. According to a report from Inside Carolina, North Texas offensive coordinator Graham Harrell will be joining the Tar Heels to be Brown’s offensive coordinator. However, there is a conflicting report from Bruce Feldman of The Athletic saying Harrell will stay put at North Texas.
#NorthTexas OC Graham Harrell is staying with the Mean Green, per source, contrary to report that said he was going to be the OC at #UNC on Mack Brown's staff.
Although Harrell and Brown have no previous connection in the coaching game, the two are surely familiar with each other from their time in the Big 12. Harrell was the quarterback at Texas Tech for one of the biggest wins in school history against Brown’s No. 1 Texas Longhorns in 2007. Harrell’s pass to Michael Crabtree remains a highlight that is recognized as one of the top plays in college football in the 21st century and perhaps even farther back.
Harrell got his start in the coaching game with Oklahoma State as a quality control coach in 2009, but he spent the next few years trying to stick in the NFL with the New York Jets and Green Bay Packers. He returned to coaching a few years ago with his former Texas Tech head coach, Mike Leach, at Washington State in 2014. Harrell spent two seasons as Washington State’s wide receivers coach before getting the opportunity to be an offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at North Texas in 2016.
If it does happen, the addition of Harrell would suggest Brown is open to allowing the offense to take to the air with an air-raid style. That’s the system Harrell has played and coached in, so he will surely be comfortable trying to implement such a system at UNC. How quickly that turns things around for UNC’s offense, which ranked 35th in the nation this season, remains to be seen. North Texas ranked 15th in total offense this season with an average of 472.8 yards per game. UNC’s offense did not tend to struggle to move the ball under Larry Fedora‘s style of offense, but Brown would hope Harrell can take the offense to a new gear with some success in the ACC.
Iowa cornerback Trey Creamer is leaving the nest of the Hawkeyes. The redshirt freshman announced his decision to transfer to a new program with a statement released on Twitter on Friday.
“As I walk away from Hawkeye Nation, I will remain grateful for all of the lifelong friendships I have made and lessons I have learned,” Creamer said in his statement. “With that being said, I have made the tough decision to transfer at the end of this semester and pursue my football career elsewhere.”
Creamer will be required to sit out the 2019 season if he transfers to another FBS program per NCAA transfer rules. During the recruiting cycle in 2017, Creamer chose Iowa over offers from Minnesota, Rutgers, Cincinnati, Colorado State and Tulane as well as Louisville, Maryland, Kansas State and more.
Creamer was a three-star member of Iowa’s Class of 2017, although he has been missing on the Iowa depth chart this season. That clouded the possibility he would be able to break in for any significant playing time for the Hawkeyes in the secondary beyond this season. Creamer sat out the 2017 season with a redshirt and came out of the spring listed as the team’s second-string left cornerback.
West Virginia offensive tackle Yodny Cajuste has played his last downs as a Mountaineer. That is because Cajuste has stated he will pass on playing in West Virginia’s bowl game this season so he can begin focusing on the NFL draft process. Cajuste announced his decision with a message on Twitter.
Cajuste is coming off a year that saw him named All-Big 12 First Team as a lineman for one of the top offenses in the country at West Virginia. Cajuste choosing to not play in the bowl game is not the least bit expected given his potential draft stock and being a senior. This is, after all, the growing trend in college football during the bowl season, and now West Virginia awaits to learn if quarterback Will Grier will make a similar decision or choose to play in the bowl game.
As noted by Smoking Musket, decisions from wide receivers David Sills V and Gary Jennings are also looming in Morgantown. Sills did previously state he had a desire to play in the bowl game, although it remains to be seen if that will still be the case with West Virginia missing out on a Naw Years Six bowl game.
I have decided to not play in the bowl game this year in order to go prepare for the next chapter in my life, thank you to my coaches nd all of mountaineer nation. Forever grateful
West Virginia is scheduled to play Syracuse in the Camping World Bowl in Orlando, Florida on Dec. 28. The old Big East rivals will play in a Big 12 vs. ACC matchup. It will be the second time the two schools have faced each other since West Virginia left the Big East for the Big 12, but the first since Syracuse left the Big East for the ACC. Syracuse beat West Virginia in the 2012 Pinstripe Bowl, 38-14.