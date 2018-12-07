LOOK: Notre Dame unveils playoff ‘Rush 4 Gold’ unis, cleats

I’m going to go ahead and guarantee that these go over a lot better than the Yankees-inspired ones they wore earlier this season.
Dec. 29, undefeated Notre Dame will face second-ranked Clemson in the Cotton Bowl that will serve as one of the two College Football Playoff semifinal matchups. Ahead of that playoff tilt, Under Armour Friday unveiled “Rush 4 Gold” uniforms and cleats the Fighting Irish will wear for the game.
From the apparel company’s release:
The jersey features gold trimming on the numbers, the “Notre Dame” monogram on the shoulder and the “Cotton Bowl” patch on the chest. “Rush 4 Gold” and “God, Country, Notre Dame” — in gold text, of course — are embroidered into the jersey.
The team’s UA Spotlight cleats also include a gold plate, highlighting the eye-catching upper of the footwear. The Irish will be wearing the suede UA Spotlight cleats in Kelly Green, marking the first time a suede version of the UA Spotlight cleat will hit the football field. The team will also be wearing Kelly Green UA gloves.
While most of the college football hardware attention was on the Home Depot Awards show Thursday night, there was one honor that wasn’t a part of that gala which announced its winner as well.
The Ted Hendricks Foundation announced yesterday that Clemson’s Clelin Ferrell has been named as the winner of the 2018 Hendricks Award. The trophy has been handed out annually since 2002 and is awarded to the nation’s top defensive end.
Ferrell was one of four finalists for the 2018 Hendricks, a group that also included Kentucky’s Josh Allen, Louisiana Tech’s Jaylon Ferguson and Northern Illinois’ Sutton Smith.
“All four of our finalists were capable of winning the Award this year,” the award’s namesake, a Miami Hurricanes standout and member of the College Football Hall of Fame, said in a statement. “As our selection committee’s choice, Clelin Ferrell is an exceptional role model – on and off the field. It was great to see him return to Clemson this season and join us as a finalist for the second consecutive year! We are proud to add him to our list as the 17th recipient of the Ted Hendricks Award.”
Ferrell has been a first-team All-American and first-team All-ACC performer the past two seasons. This year, he was named as the ACC’s Defensive Player of the Year.
Less than three weeks on the job at Kansas, and Les Miles has his first off-field incident with which to deal — and it involves a very prominent member of his new roster.
According to the Lawrence Journal-World, Pooka Williams was arrested Thursday afternoon on one count of suspicion of domestic battery. Other than the running back being arrested by university police officers, no details of what led to the charge have been released.
Miles did, though, confirm in a statement that the program is aware of the incident and has “suspended Pooka from all team-related activities pending further investigation.”
In his first season in Lawrence, Williams ran for 1,125 yards, the eighth-highest total in Jayhawk history. His 252 yards against Oklahoma ranks as the sixth-highest single-game total ever at the school.
Following that standout campaign, Williams was named first-team All-Big 12 and that conference’s Offensive Freshman of the Year.
One Power Five program’s coaching gain will prove to be a Group of Five school’s loss.
Over the past couple of days, the noise connecting Geoff Collins to the Georgia Tech had grown increasingly louder. Friday, that chatter turned into reality as Tech confirmed that Collins has been named as the football program’s 20th head coach.
Collins replaces Paul Johnson, who stepped down as Tech’s longtime head coach late last month.
The move to the Yellow Jackets serves as a homecoming as the 47-year-old coach was born in Conyers, Georgia. Additionally, Collins served two different stints with the Tech football program — graduate assistant and tight ends coach under George O’Leary from 1999-2001, recruiting coordinator under Chan Gailey in 2006.
The past two seasons, the former Florida and Mississippi State defensive coordinator has been the head coach at Temple. Collins has gone 15-10 in that span, leading the Owls to bowl berths in each of those seasons.
“We wish Geoff, Jennifer and Astrid all the best in Atlanta and we thank them for their service to Temple University,” a statement from Collins’ former employer read in part.
“While it is always difficult to lose a head coach, it is a testament to what we have built at Temple through our students, our fans, our alumni and our donors that we can continue to have success. We have a world-class university, strong support staff, excellent facilities, passionate supporters and a very healthy culture and I am confident that there will be great interest in our job yet again.”
Collins will not coach the Owls in their bowl game, with those duties falling to tight ends coach/special teams coordinator/assistant head coach Ed Foley.
We don’t know yet who will replace the legendary Bill Snyder at Kansas State. We do, though, know who it apparently won’t be.
In the hours after Snyder officially stepped down at K-State this past Sunday, North Texas’ Seth Littrell was identified as a potential successor; in fact, some viewed the former Oklahoma running back as the favorite. Thursday, however, Brett Vito of the Denton Record-Chronicle reported “that while it’s not out of the realm of possibility Littrell leaves UNT for Kansas State, it’s not likely.”
Friday, Vito’s initial reports proved accurate as college football insider Brett McMurphy is now reporting that Littrell has withdrawn his name from consideration for the K-State job and will remain at North Texas.
In the three years since taking over a program that won one game in the season prior to hive arrival, Littrell has guided the Mean Green to a 23-16 record, including nine wins in each of the past two seasons. UNT is not exactly out of the woods when it comes to losing Littrell even with this development, however, as he would be considered a prime candidate for the Oklahoma job should Lincoln Riley opt to ply his coaching wares in the NFL.
As for K-State with Littrell no longer a part of the equation, the Wildcats could turn their attention to Memphis’ Mike Norvell.