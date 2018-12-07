Pitt wide receiver Darian Street announces transfer

Freshman wide receiver Darian Street is on the move out of Pittsburgh. Street, a member of Pitt’s Class of 2017, announced his intent to transfer to a new football program with a statement released on Twitter.
“After talking with my family, we feel that it is in my best interest to part ways with the University of Pittsburgh,” Street said in his shared statement. “I’d like to thank [Pitt head coach Pat Narduzzi] and [wide receivers coach Kevin Sherman] for giving me an opportunity to play for this university.”
Street did not record any stats this season for the ACC Coastal Division champion Panthers. Where Street goes next remains to be seen, but he will have to sit out one season before being eligible to return to the football field if he transfers to another FBS program. According to his recruiting profile on Rivals, the former three-star prospect chose Pitt over offers from Army, UConn, and Kent State as well as a couple of FCS offers.
Street is the younger brother of former Pitt wide receiver Devin Street, a leading wide receiver for the Panthers from 2011 through 2013.
Kentucky linebacker Josh Allen will not be among the NFL prospects choosing to sit out of a bowl game this bowl season. The Chuck Bednarik Award and Nagurski Award winner and SEC Defensive Player of the Year announced his intention to play in one final game for the Wildcats as Kentucky prepares for the upcoming Citrus Bowl on January 1, 2019.
“I am deeply humbled by the nominations and awards I have received this week,” Allen said in his statement. “I want to thank my coaches and the BBN. I am honored to say we have unfinished business and my teammates and I plan to bring the Citrus Bowl trophy back to Lexington.”
Kentucky has a chance to win a 10th game this season, which would be the first time the Wildcats have hit double-digits in the win column in a single season since 1977. To do that, Allen will hope to help Kentucky win its first bowl game since the 2008 Liberty Bowl as well. Kentucky is 0-2 in bowl games the past two seasons. For Allen to go out a winner would be a special moment for the senior defensive star.
Kentucky faces Penn State in the Citrus Bowl on January 1, 2019 in Orlando, Florida.
Another day, yet another of the growing number of players skipping out on college football’s postseason in order to get a jumpstart o the NFL draft process.
On his personal Instagram account, Minnesota’s Donnell Greene indicated that he has signed with an agent and will begin prepping for the April draft. Because he has signed with an agent, the offensive lineman will be prohibited by NCAA bylaws from playing in Minnesota’s Dec. 26 matchup with Georgia Tech in the Quick Lane Bowl.
The St. Paul Pioneer Press writes that the fifth-year senior underwent “a recent meniscus surgery, which entails a 3-4 month rehab.”
The 6-7, 320-pound offensive tackle has started 29 of the 36 games in which he’s played after transferring to the Gophers from the junior college ranks.
Greene is one of at least 10 players who have decided to skip his team’s bowl game in order to begin preparing for the 2019 NFL Draft. Earlier this week, three wide receivers — NC State’s Kelvin Harmon, N’Keal Harry and South Carolina’s Deebo Samuel — all announced that they are sidelining themselves for the postseason.
That group is joined by Houston defensive lineman Ed Oliver (HERE), Michigan defensive lineman Rashan Gary, LSU cornerback Greedy Williams (HERE), Iowa tight end Noah Fant (HERE), NC State linebacker Germaine Pratt (HERE) and Oklahoma State running back Justice Hill (HERE) as players who have decided to forego playing in their respective team’s bowl game.
All Josh Heupel did was continue the program’s winning ways, and for that he’s being rewarded after just one season as the captain of UCF’s football ship.
Friday afternoon, the American Athletic Conference program announced that Heupel has agreed to and signed a contract extension. The head football coach’s reworked deal now extends through Jan. 15 of 2024.
The extension comes exactly one year and two days after Heupel was officially hired as the Knights’ new head coach.
“I am truly honored to have the opportunity to lead this group of young men and represent this great university,” a statement from Heupel began. “My family and I have found an amazing community to call home. I am looking forward to the future of this program. I can’t thank Danny White and Dale Whittaker enough for their support and belief in what we’re doing.”
There is no word yet on what financial enhancements are included in the extension. This past season, USA Today‘s salary database listed Heupel as the fifth-highest-paid head coach in the AAC at $1.7 million.
Taking over a program that went 13-0 last season under Scott Frost, Heupel has guided the program to its second straight unbeaten season and back-to-back conference championships as the 12-0 Knights head into the Fiesta Bowl ranked eighth in the final regular season College Football Playoff rankings. That ranking is the highest-ever for a Group of Five program.
“We’re very proud and extremely appreciative of the job Josh and his staff have done since taking over our program just a little over one year ago,” UCF’s athletic director, Danny White, said. “What they have accomplished is nothing short of amazing. Winning one college football game is difficult, winning all 12 so far this season is unbelievable! When you factor in the increased expectations from the previous year and the adversity the team faced, all while taking every opponent’s best shot, the job they did was truly remarkable.
“We are building a perennial Top 25 program and the future largest fan base in college football. There is no better coach, and no better person, for me to partner with in that effort than Josh Heupel. Knight Nation is so very fortunate to have the Heupel family in black and gold!”
I’m going to go ahead and guarantee that these go over a lot better than the Yankees-inspired ones they wore earlier this season.
Dec. 29, undefeated Notre Dame will face second-ranked Clemson in the Cotton Bowl that will serve as one of the two College Football Playoff semifinal matchups. Ahead of that playoff tilt, Under Armour Friday unveiled “Rush 4 Gold” uniforms and cleats the Fighting Irish will wear for the game.
From the apparel company’s release:
The jersey features gold trimming on the numbers, the “Notre Dame” monogram on the shoulder and the “Cotton Bowl” patch on the chest. “Rush 4 Gold” and “God, Country, Notre Dame” — in gold text, of course — are embroidered into the jersey.
The team’s UA Spotlight cleats also include a gold plate, highlighting the eye-catching upper of the footwear. The Irish will be wearing the suede UA Spotlight cleats in Kelly Green, marking the first time a suede version of the UA Spotlight cleat will hit the football field. The team will also be wearing Kelly Green UA gloves.