Army makes it three in a row over Navy in annual Army-Navy Game

By Kevin McGuireDec 8, 2018, 6:24 PM EST
For the third-straight year, Army (10-2) got to sing second after the Army-Navy Game. Army notched its third consecutive victory over Navy (3-10) with a 17-10 victory in Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia on Saturday afternoon.

Army scored a touchdown on the opening possession with Kelvin Hopkins completed a big pass on an early third down and ending the drive with a 10-yard touchdown run with a 51-yard run by Kell Walker between those two plays. The defense took care of things from there as neither team managed to get much going on offense for the majority of the game, but Army’s defense had the stronger outing in holding Navy to just 77 yards of offense through the first three quarters of play. Navy also had four turnovers, including a costly fumble by senior Garrett Lewis deep in the Army end in the fourth quarter.

Lewis would make up for his fumble on Navy;’s next possession. After forcing Army to go three-and-out following the Navy turnover, Lewis capped a quick drive with a one-yard push for a touchdown. Malcolm Perry ignited the drive right from the start with a 43-yard run from the Army 48-yard line. Now with a spark of life, Navy’s defense forced Army to punt the ball away again on the ensuing possession after a three-and-out, giving Navy the ball at their own 34-yard line to start the drive. But a false start penalty on a 3rd & 7 backed Navy up five more yards and a third down pass was broken up on the sideline. Knowing that a punt may not give Navy a chance to get the ball back, Ken Niumatalolo wisely chose to go for it on 4th & 12, but Zach Abey had the ball knocked out of his hand by Kenneth Brinson, who recovered the loose ball on the ground at the Navy 22-yard line.

The running trio of Walker, Hopkins and Darnell Woolfolk powered Army for much of the game, doing enough damage to give Army a two-score lead and running clock, although Navy eventually started to lock in a bit better.

The win for Army gives the Black Knights the first back-to-back 10-win seasons in school history, and now Army has a chance to record the first 11-win season in school history with an upcoming bowl game. The job continuing to be done by Army head coach Jeff Monken remains one of the best in the nation. Monken took over an Army team that had won more than three games just twice since 2006 and was in the midst of an extended 14-game losing streak to Navy. It took a few years, but Monken now has Army situated in the better spot with a top 25 team and back-to-back 10-win seasons, but the three-game winning streak over Navy is what Army fans will get to brag about for the next 365 days.

Army now has its longest winning streak against Navy since winning five straight meetings between 1992 and 1996.

Army’s season will see one more game played with the Black Knights heading to the Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl in Fort Worth, Texas. Army will play one of Navy’s AAC West Division foes, the Houston Cougars, in the Armed Forces Bowl on Saturday, Dec. 22. Houston leads the all-time series with Army, 5-2, with the most recent game being played when both teams were members of Conference USA in 2004.

Navy’s season is now officially over. The Midshipmen are staying home for the bowl season for the first time since 2011 and just the second time since Paul Johnson coaches his first season in Annapolis in 2002. Navy’s 2019 season opener will be played on Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019 against Holy Cross.

Next season’s Army-Navy Game is scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019. It will once again be played in Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia.

Donald Trump attends Army-Navy Game as Army leads Navy at halftime in Philly

By Kevin McGuireDec 8, 2018, 4:29 PM EST
President Donald Trump became the 10th sitting president to attend the Army-Navy Game in person, making his second appearance at the game since his election to the White House in 2016 (he attended the 2016 Army-Navy Game as President-elect). After the president served up a flimsy coin flip, it was time to play America’s Game in Lincoln Financial Field.

Taking the ball to start the game, Army wasted little time getting point son the board. After starting the drive as you would expect Army to do against Navy, by running the ball, Kelvin Hopkins went play action as he rolled to his right and found a wide-open Glen Coates for a gain of 17 yards on 3rd & 6. Kell Walker took off for a 51-yard run on the next snap to take Army into the red zone and Hopkins kept the ball on the next play for a 10-yard touchdown run.

Since that opening drive, the game has been a bit of a punting exhibition. A Navy drive ended with an interception thrown by Zach Abey on the Army side of the field, but Army missed a field goal on the ensuing possession as they attempted to build on their early 7-0 lead. That’s where we stand at the halftime break, with Navy set to receive the football to start the second half.

Auburn RB Asa Martin announces he will transfer

By Kevin McGuireDec 8, 2018, 4:21 PM EST
Auburn freshman running back Asa Martin will no longer be a part of the Tigers program. Martin announced his decision to transfer to a new school with a brief message share don his Twitter account on Saturday.

Martin enrolled early at Auburn as part of the Class of 2018 this year. The former Mr. Football in Alabama was a four-star running back recruit in the Class of 2018 according to his profile on Rivals. Martin fielded offers from Alabama, Clemson, Georgia, Michigan, Ole Miss and many more.

Martin appeared in five games this season, which means he cannot use his 2018 season as a redshirt season according to the updated NCAA redshirt rule. In those five games, Martin had 13 rushing attempts for 57 yards and two receptions for 36 yards. Martin also returned a kickoff for 18 yards.

Martin’s next destination remains to be seen, although he will have to sit out the 2019 season before being eligible to play again in 2020 at an FBS program. He would be eligible to play right away next fall if he transfers to an FCS or lower school.

Report: Ex-Louisville coordinator Lonnie Galloway heading to UNC

By Kevin McGuireDec 8, 2018, 3:48 PM EST
News regarding the offensive coordinator position at North Carolina has been busy the past few days, but the latest report suggests one has been found. Lonnie Galloway, a former offensive coordinator at Louisville, will be heading to Chapel Hill to fill the role of offensive coordinator for UNC head coach Mack Brown, according to a report from Football Scoop on Saturday.

Galloway has made the rounds in his coaching career. Before arriving at Louisville, Galloway has coached at Elon, East Carolina, Appalachian State, West Virginia and Wake Forest. Galloway was previously connected to the Wakey Leaks scandal as a Louisville assistant when he was reported to have initiated contact with a former Wake Forest radio analyst to acquire some information from within the Wake Forest football program leading up to a game. Galloway was suspended for the Citrus Bowl at the end of the 2016 season.

Galloway’s experience and familiarity in and around North Carolina should be a key asset for him as he joins Brown’s coaching staff. With a fertile ground for football talent, having coaches who are as connected as possible in the state should serve North Carolina well as Brown looks to re-establish a foundation for future success.

Conflicting reports previously attached North Texas offensive coordinator and former Texas Tech quarterback Graham Harrell to the offensive coordinator job at North Carolina. It appears Harrell is not leaving North Texas, at least for the Tar Heels, at this time.

Ryan Day’s first staff decision removes interim tag for Brian Hartline

By Kevin McGuireDec 8, 2018, 1:44 PM EST
Ryan Day may have to wait for one more game to really be Ohio State’s head coach, but the successor to soon-to-be-retired Urban Meyer is already working to put together his coaching staff in Columbus. On Saturday, Day’s first official staff decision was made with the removing of an interim tag for wide receivers coach Brian Hartline. Hartline was officially elevated to being the permanent wide receivers coach for Ohio State moving forward.

“Brian is a terrific young coach and mentor to our players and I am thrilled he is on our staff permanently now,” Day said in a released statement. “Brian was displaying outstanding leadership qualities when he was a quality control coach, and his efforts coaching the wide receivers this season are a huge reason we are Big Ten champions and headed to the Rose Bowl.”

Hartline joined the Ohio State coaching staff in 2017 as a quality control coach with the wide receivers. He was named interim wide receivers coach following the dismissal of former receivers coach Zach Smith this summer.

Ohio State wide receivers played a huge role for the Buckeyes this season en route to a Big Ten championship run that will take the team out west to play in the Rose Bowl next month. Ohio State receivers caught 291 passes for 4,211 yards and 43 touchdowns, fueling a run to being a Heisman Trophy finalist for quarterback Dwayne Haskins. All are new school records for receivers, which were led by Parris Campbell, Johnnie Dixon, Terry McLaurin and K.J. Hill. Freshman Chris Olave proved ready to step up in a big spot too with a breakout performance in the regular season finale against Michigan to clinch the Big Ten East Division.

Time will tell if Day feels a need to make any further staff changes once the season is complete and the Buckeyes officially move into the post-Meyer era under Day’s leadership.