Auburn RB Asa Martin announces he will transfer

Auburn freshman running back Asa Martin will no longer be a part of the Tigers program. Martin announced his decision to transfer to a new school with a brief message share don his Twitter account on Saturday.
Martin enrolled early at Auburn as part of the Class of 2018 this year. The former Mr. Football in Alabama was a four-star running back recruit in the Class of 2018 according to his profile on Rivals. Martin fielded offers from Alabama, Clemson, Georgia, Michigan, Ole Miss and many more.
Martin appeared in five games this season, which means he cannot use his 2018 season as a redshirt season according to the updated NCAA redshirt rule. In those five games, Martin had 13 rushing attempts for 57 yards and two receptions for 36 yards. Martin also returned a kickoff for 18 yards.
Martin’s next destination remains to be seen, although he will have to sit out the 2019 season before being eligible to play again in 2020 at an FBS program. He would be eligible to play right away next fall if he transfers to an FCS or lower school.
President Donald Trump became the 10th sitting president to attend the Army-Navy Game in person, making his second appearance at the game since his election to the White House in 2016 (he attended the 2016 Army-Navy Game as President-elect). After the president served up a flimsy coin flip, it was time to play America’s Game in Lincoln Financial Field.
Taking the ball to start the game, Army wasted little time getting point son the board. After starting the drive as you would expect Army to do against Navy, by running the ball, Kelvin Hopkins went play action as he rolled to his right and found a wide-open Glen Coates for a gain of 17 yards on 3rd & 6. Kell Walker took off for a 51-yard run on the next snap to take Army into the red zone and Hopkins kept the ball on the next play for a 10-yard touchdown run.
Since that opening drive, the game has been a bit of a punting exhibition. A Navy drive ended with an interception thrown by Zach Abey on the Army side of the field, but Army missed a field goal on the ensuing possession as they attempted to build on their early 7-0 lead. That’s where we stand at the halftime break, with Navy set to receive the football to start the second half.
News regarding the offensive coordinator position at North Carolina has been busy the past few days, but the latest report suggests one has been found. Lonnie Galloway, a former offensive coordinator at Louisville, will be heading to Chapel Hill to fill the role of offensive coordinator for UNC head coach Mack Brown, according to a report from Football Scoop on Saturday.
Galloway has made the rounds in his coaching career. Before arriving at Louisville, Galloway has coached at Elon, East Carolina, Appalachian State, West Virginia and Wake Forest. Galloway was previously connected to the Wakey Leaks scandal as a Louisville assistant when he was reported to have initiated contact with a former Wake Forest radio analyst to acquire some information from within the Wake Forest football program leading up to a game. Galloway was suspended for the Citrus Bowl at the end of the 2016 season.
Galloway’s experience and familiarity in and around North Carolina should be a key asset for him as he joins Brown’s coaching staff. With a fertile ground for football talent, having coaches who are as connected as possible in the state should serve North Carolina well as Brown looks to re-establish a foundation for future success.
Conflicting reports previously attached North Texas offensive coordinator and former Texas Tech quarterback Graham Harrell to the offensive coordinator job at North Carolina. It appears Harrell is not leaving North Texas, at least for the Tar Heels, at this time.
Ryan Day may have to wait for one more game to really be Ohio State’s head coach, but the successor to soon-to-be-retired Urban Meyer is already working to put together his coaching staff in Columbus. On Saturday, Day’s first official staff decision was made with the removing of an interim tag for wide receivers coach Brian Hartline. Hartline was officially elevated to being the permanent wide receivers coach for Ohio State moving forward.
“Brian is a terrific young coach and mentor to our players and I am thrilled he is on our staff permanently now,” Day said in a released statement. “Brian was displaying outstanding leadership qualities when he was a quality control coach, and his efforts coaching the wide receivers this season are a huge reason we are Big Ten champions and headed to the Rose Bowl.”
Hartline joined the Ohio State coaching staff in 2017 as a quality control coach with the wide receivers. He was named interim wide receivers coach following the dismissal of former receivers coach Zach Smith this summer.
Ohio State wide receivers played a huge role for the Buckeyes this season en route to a Big Ten championship run that will take the team out west to play in the Rose Bowl next month. Ohio State receivers caught 291 passes for 4,211 yards and 43 touchdowns, fueling a run to being a Heisman Trophy finalist for quarterback Dwayne Haskins. All are new school records for receivers, which were led by Parris Campbell, Johnnie Dixon, Terry McLaurin and K.J. Hill. Freshman Chris Olave proved ready to step up in a big spot too with a breakout performance in the regular season finale against Michigan to clinch the Big Ten East Division.
Time will tell if Day feels a need to make any further staff changes once the season is complete and the Buckeyes officially move into the post-Meyer era under Day’s leadership.
Utah State’s search for a replacement for Matt Wells could be crossing the finish line soon with a familiar face. Gary Andersen, the former Utah State coach, is reportedly the favorite to land the job of some boosters with significant influence on the program. Bruce Feldman of The Athletic suggested donors could have their way via Twitter on Friday night, and a report published by Steven Godfrey of SB Nation Saturday morning shares a similar tone.
Andersen, who was previously mentioned as a strong possibility to return to Utah State following the departure of Wells to Texas Tech is currently an assistant head coach and defensive assistant at Utah, a job he took this year. After coaching at Utah State from 2009 through 2012 as the head coach, following four seasons as defensive coordinator prior to that, Andersen accepted a head coaching offer at Wisconsin and coached the Badgers for two seasons. His final game with the Badgers was the 2014 Big Ten championship game, when Wisconsin was squashed by College Football Playoff-bound and eventual national champion Ohio State. Andersen left the Badgers to coach Oregon State, where a three-year run was cut short in early October 2017 as Andersen agreed to leave the remaining $12 million owed to him on his contract on the table. That was later explained by texts in which Andersen threw some assistants under the bus.
Given his previous experience at Utah State, it stands to reason the Aggies and Andersen could potentially benefit from having a comfort level with each other. Anderson won just four games in each of his first two seasons as the head coach at Utah State in 2009 and 2010 but the Aggies grew to win seven games in 2011 and completed an impressive 11-2 season in 2012 that culminated with a victory in the Potato Bowl. It was the first bowl victory for the program since winning the 1993 Las Vegas Bowl as a member of the Big West and just the second bowl victory in program history.
But considering the suggestions Utah State had a good list of potential candidates for the job still to work through, reportedly including Rich Rodriguez, Matt Canada and Mark Helfrich according to SB Nation, it is interesting to see the boosters essentially convince the university to bring the search to a close with Andersen as the front man. Perhaps Andersen would have been seen as the top candidate at the end of the search anyway, but to not even go through with interviews for some notable names is a surprising development.