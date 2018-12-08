Auburn RB Asa Martin announces he will transfer

Auburn freshman running back Asa Martin will no longer be a part of the Tigers program. Martin announced his decision to transfer to a new school with a brief message share don his Twitter account on Saturday.

Martin enrolled early at Auburn as part of the Class of 2018 this year. The former Mr. Football in Alabama was a four-star running back recruit in the Class of 2018 according to his profile on Rivals. Martin fielded offers from Alabama, Clemson, Georgia, Michigan, Ole Miss and many more.

Martin appeared in five games this season, which means he cannot use his 2018 season as a redshirt season according to the updated NCAA redshirt rule. In those five games, Martin had 13 rushing attempts for 57 yards and two receptions for 36 yards. Martin also returned a kickoff for 18 yards.

Martin’s next destination remains to be seen, although he will have to sit out the 2019 season before being eligible to play again in 2020 at an FBS program. He would be eligible to play right away next fall if he transfers to an FCS or lower school.

