Donald Trump attends Army-Navy Game as Army leads Navy at halftime in Philly

President Donald Trump became the 10th sitting president to attend the Army-Navy Game in person, making his second appearance at the game since his election to the White House in 2016 (he attended the 2016 Army-Navy Game as President-elect). After the president served up a flimsy coin flip, it was time to play America’s Game in Lincoln Financial Field.

Taking the ball to start the game, Army wasted little time getting point son the board. After starting the drive as you would expect Army to do against Navy, by running the ball, Kelvin Hopkins went play action as he rolled to his right and found a wide-open Glen Coates for a gain of 17 yards on 3rd & 6. Kell Walker took off for a 51-yard run on the next snap to take Army into the red zone and Hopkins kept the ball on the next play for a 10-yard touchdown run.

Since that opening drive, the game has been a bit of a punting exhibition. A Navy drive ended with an interception thrown by Zach Abey on the Army side of the field, but Army missed a field goal on the ensuing possession as they attempted to build on their early 7-0 lead. That’s where we stand at the halftime break, with Navy set to receive the football to start the second half.

Follow @KevinOnCFB