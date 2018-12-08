Report: Ex-Louisville coordinator Lonnie Galloway heading to UNC

News regarding the offensive coordinator position at North Carolina has been busy the past few days, but the latest report suggests one has been found. Lonnie Galloway, a former offensive coordinator at Louisville, will be heading to Chapel Hill to fill the role of offensive coordinator for UNC head coach Mack Brown, according to a report from Football Scoop on Saturday.

Galloway has made the rounds in his coaching career. Before arriving at Louisville, Galloway has coached at Elon, East Carolina, Appalachian State, West Virginia and Wake Forest. Galloway was previously connected to the Wakey Leaks scandal as a Louisville assistant when he was reported to have initiated contact with a former Wake Forest radio analyst to acquire some information from within the Wake Forest football program leading up to a game. Galloway was suspended for the Citrus Bowl at the end of the 2016 season.

Galloway’s experience and familiarity in and around North Carolina should be a key asset for him as he joins Brown’s coaching staff. With a fertile ground for football talent, having coaches who are as connected as possible in the state should serve North Carolina well as Brown looks to re-establish a foundation for future success.

Conflicting reports previously attached North Texas offensive coordinator and former Texas Tech quarterback Graham Harrell to the offensive coordinator job at North Carolina. It appears Harrell is not leaving North Texas, at least for the Tar Heels, at this time.

