Utah State boosters may get their way with Gary Andersen as head coach

Utah State’s search for a replacement for Matt Wells could be crossing the finish line soon with a familiar face. Gary Andersen, the former Utah State coach, is reportedly the favorite to land the job of some boosters with significant influence on the program. Bruce Feldman of The Athletic suggested donors could have their way via Twitter on Friday night, and a report published by Steven Godfrey of SB Nation Saturday morning shares a similar tone.
Looks like donor pressure may push former #OregonState HC Gary Andersen back into the head coaching job at #UtahState. The school shut down its search. This one has gotten really messy there.
Given his previous experience at Utah State, it stands to reason the Aggies and Andersen could potentially benefit from having a comfort level with each other. Anderson won just four games in each of his first two seasons as the head coach at Utah State in 2009 and 2010 but the Aggies grew to win seven games in 2011 and completed an impressive 11-2 season in 2012 that culminated with a victory in the Potato Bowl. It was the first bowl victory for the program since winning the 1993 Las Vegas Bowl as a member of the Big West and just the second bowl victory in program history.
But considering the suggestions Utah State had a good list of potential candidates for the job still to work through, reportedly including Rich Rodriguez, Matt Canada and Mark Helfrich according to SB Nation, it is interesting to see the boosters essentially convince the university to bring the search to a close with Andersen as the front man. Perhaps Andersen would have been seen as the top candidate at the end of the search anyway, but to not even go through with interviews for some notable names is a surprising development.
Ryan Day may have to wait for one more game to really be Ohio State’s head coach, but the successor to soon-to-be-retired Urban Meyer is already working to put together his coaching staff in Columbus. On Saturday, Day’s first official staff decision was made with the removing of an interim tag for wide receivers coach Brian Hartline. Hartline was officially elevated to being the permanent wide receivers coach for Ohio State moving forward.
“Brian is a terrific young coach and mentor to our players and I am thrilled he is on our staff permanently now,” Day said in a released statement. “Brian was displaying outstanding leadership qualities when he was a quality control coach, and his efforts coaching the wide receivers this season are a huge reason we are Big Ten champions and headed to the Rose Bowl.”
Hartline joined the Ohio State coaching staff in 2017 as a quality control coach with the wide receivers. He was named interim wide receivers coach following the dismissal of former receivers coach Zach Smith this summer.
Ohio State wide receivers played a huge role for the Buckeyes this season en route to a Big Ten championship run that will take the team out west to play in the Rose Bowl next month. Ohio State receivers caught 291 passes for 4,211 yards and 43 touchdowns, fueling a run to being a Heisman Trophy finalist for quarterback Dwayne Haskins. All are new school records for receivers, which were led by Parris Campbell, Johnnie Dixon, Terry McLaurin and K.J. Hill. Freshman Chris Olave proved ready to step up in a big spot too with a breakout performance in the regular season finale against Michigan to clinch the Big Ten East Division.
Time will tell if Day feels a need to make any further staff changes once the season is complete and the Buckeyes officially move into the post-Meyer era under Day’s leadership.
“After discussions with Jeanne and my family, and after receiving professional input, I have decided not to participate in our upcoming bowl game and focus on preparing myself and my family for what I hope is the next step in our journey,” Grier said in a released statement on Saturday morning. “I want to thank Coach Holgorsen, Coach Spavital and all of our coaches for believing in me and, most importantly, to my teammates, who are now lifelong friends who taught me the true meaning of TEAM.”
Grier came to West Virginia to resurrect his college football career after running into a problem at Florida with performance-enhancing drugs that led to an NCAA suspension. Grier took advantage of his opportunity with the Mountaineers by quickly becoming one of the most productive passers in the Big 12. This season, Grier was a finalist for the Walter Camp Award, Maxwell Award, Manning Award and the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award after earning second-team All-Big 12 honors for passing for a Big 12-leading 351.3 yards per game with 37 touchdowns and 3,864 passing yards for the Mountaineers. West Virginia fell one win shy of playing for a Big 12 championship this season.
Grier is expected to be one of the top quarterbacks in the 2019 NFL Draft class, so his decision to pas son the bowl game in order to stay in the best shape possible for the upcoming draft process is far from surprising. His decision was made a day after West Virginia starting left tackle Yodny Cajuste opted to do the same.
Duke redshirt senior defensive tackle Edgar Cerenord is not about to call it a college football career just yet. Duke announced on Friday Cerenord has been granted a sixth year of eligibility from the NCAA, which will allow him to play one more season in 2019.
Cerenord appeared in just four games this season due to an injury preventing him from appearing for the bulk of the regular season. Under the NCAA’s new redshirt rule this season, a player was eligible to appear in up to four games without sacrificing a year of eligibility. However, because Cerenord already redshirted his freshman season in 2014 and appeared in a game the next three years, he was required to request consideration for an extra year of eligibility to the NCAA offices.
Having Cerenord slated to return in 2019 gives Duke a defensive tackle with starting experience back in the fold, which is always nice to have. Cerenord had 34 tackles and two sacks for the Blue devils in 2017. In his four games this season, he recorded 14 tackles and forced a fumble.
Now that he is settling back into his old stomping grounds in Chapel Hill, North Carolina head coach Mack Brown is looking to take things in a new direction for the Tar Heels when it comes to offense. According to a report from Inside Carolina, North Texas offensive coordinator Graham Harrell will be joining the Tar Heels to be Brown’s offensive coordinator. However, there is a conflicting report from Bruce Feldman of The Athletic saying Harrell will stay put at North Texas.
#NorthTexas OC Graham Harrell is staying with the Mean Green, per source, contrary to report that said he was going to be the OC at #UNC on Mack Brown's staff.
Although Harrell and Brown have no previous connection in the coaching game, the two are surely familiar with each other from their time in the Big 12. Harrell was the quarterback at Texas Tech for one of the biggest wins in school history against Brown’s No. 1 Texas Longhorns in 2007. Harrell’s pass to Michael Crabtree remains a highlight that is recognized as one of the top plays in college football in the 21st century and perhaps even farther back.
Harrell got his start in the coaching game with Oklahoma State as a quality control coach in 2009, but he spent the next few years trying to stick in the NFL with the New York Jets and Green Bay Packers. He returned to coaching a few years ago with his former Texas Tech head coach, Mike Leach, at Washington State in 2014. Harrell spent two seasons as Washington State’s wide receivers coach before getting the opportunity to be an offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at North Texas in 2016.
If it does happen, the addition of Harrell would suggest Brown is open to allowing the offense to take to the air with an air-raid style. That’s the system Harrell has played and coached in, so he will surely be comfortable trying to implement such a system at UNC. How quickly that turns things around for UNC’s offense, which ranked 35th in the nation this season, remains to be seen. North Texas ranked 15th in total offense this season with an average of 472.8 yards per game. UNC’s offense did not tend to struggle to move the ball under Larry Fedora‘s style of offense, but Brown would hope Harrell can take the offense to a new gear with some success in the ACC.