Mel Tucker looks to be keeping some Colorado assistants on board in Boulder

It is not uncommon for a new head coach to wipe the slate clean with a coaching staff once he takes on a job, but sometimes there will be some assistants retained from the previous staff. Such appears to be the case at Colorado where new head coach Mel Tucker appears to be keeping a couple of familiar faces from the previous staff in the program moving forward.

Colorado co-offensive coordinator Darrin Chiaverini took to Twitter to confirm the news regarding his status himself by expressing his pride in remaining a part of the Colorado coaching staff moving forward with Tucker.

Excited I'm staying at the University of Colorado! We will continue to build our roster and do something special together in Boulder!! Bleed Black and Gold and the 2019 class will be joining a really good young team!! Shoulder to Shoulder!! Go Buffs 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 #CUin19 — Darrin Chiaverini (@CoachChev6) December 10, 2018

However, it is not quite known just what role Chiaverini will be taking on with the Buffs. A report from Football Scoop on Monday morning states Tucker will add Jay Johnson as an offensive coordinator. Johnson would be following Tucker to Colorado from Georgia, where he was an offensive analyst and quality control coach with the SEC’s Bulldogs. Chiaverini also held the responsibility of coaching the wide receivers and was Colorado’s recruiting coordinator. Continuing in those roles at the very least may be a likely outcome as the staff roles are defined.

Bruce Feldman of The Athletic also reports, via Twitter, running backs coach Darian Hagan is expected to remain on the staff as well.

Hearing that Colorado great Darian Hagan, the Buffs RB coach, is expected to remain on new #CU coach Mel Tucker’s staff. — Bruce Feldman (@BruceFeldmanCFB) December 10, 2018

Hagan, a former Buffs quarterback on Colorado’s 1989 and 1990 teams, has been on the Colorado staff for a total of 14 years between multiple stops in Boulder. Hagan worked with player development from 2013 through 2015 and has worked as director of player personnel and running backs coach under multiple coaches. Having a coach that is as connected to the program as Hagan would be an asset to any new head coach at Colorado, so keeping Hagan in town would be a good move for Tucker.

