Memphis loses OC to Auburn, DC to FCS head coaching job

Thanks to the events of the last 24 hours or so, Mike Norvell will have a significantly reshaped Memphis coaching staff when the 2019 season kicks off.
First, Auburn announced Sunday night that it has hired Kenny Dillingham as Gus Malzahn‘s offensive coordinator. The 28-year-old Dillingham, who will also coach quarterbacks, replaces Chip Lindsey, who left for the coordinator job under Les Miles at Kansas.
Dillingham spent the 2018 season as the coordinator and quarterbacks coach at Memphis.
“Kenny is one of the rising stars in our profession, coaching two top 10 nationally ranked offenses the last two years,” Malzahn said. “Because of Kenny’s energy, intelligence and genuine care for his players, he’s been highly successful coaching quarterbacks and is an outstanding recruiter, while working closely with Mike Norvell in developing one of the nation’s top offenses.”
The football program also confirmed that Malzahn will resume calling plays for the Tigers’ offense next season, just as he did from 2013-15. In 2016, those duties fell to Rhett Lashlee; the past two seasons, Lindsey called the plays.
Dillingham wasn’t responsible for calling plays with the AAC Tigers as those duties fell to Norvell on gameday.
In addition to losing Dillingham, Memphis has also seen Chris Ball leave as the defensive coordinator was named Monday as the new head coach at FCS Northern Arizona. Ball had spent the past three seasons as Norvell’s coordinator.
Ball, who was an assistant at Arizona State from 2012-15, will be introduced as the program’s 30th head football coach at a Wednesday press conference.