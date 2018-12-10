Missouri defensive end Tre Williams arrested for suspected second-degree domestic assault

Missouri defensive end Tre Williams has been suspended by the Missouri football program following his arrest on Sunday morning. According to The Kansas City Star, Williams was arrested for suspicion of second-degree domestic assault.

“We were made aware of the situation yesterday, and Tre was immediately suspended indefinitely from all team activities,” Missouri head coach Barry Odom said in a released statement. “We will provide an update if his status changes.”

The arrest was made by Columbia police at Williams’ off-campus apartment, but the details regarding the alleged incident have not been reported at this time.

Williams has been suspended in accordance with the Missouri student-athlete handbook’s policies regarding any arrests on felony charges. The charge levied against Williams is classified as a Class D felony in the state of Missouri, according to The Kansas City Star. Williams has reportedly been released on a $4,500 bond.

Williams, a redshirt sophomore from Columbia, Missouri, has played in 12 games for Missouri this season, in which he has recorded 20 tackles with 2.5 sacks. Though he has started for the Tigers this season, Williams has been listed second on the team’s official depth chart at defensive end behind sophomore Akial Byers in the last few games of the regular season.

On a much less significant note, this arrest would seemingly put Williams’ availability for Missouri’s bowl game in jeopardy. Missouri will play Oklahoma State in the Liberty Bowl on Dec. 31.

