Scott Loeffler hires Brian VanGorder to initial staff at Bowling Green

Bowling Green’s new head coach now has his staff in place and ready to go. Scott Loeffler completed the final pieces of his new coaching staff with the Falcons with the additions of Brian VanGorder and Julian Campenni to the coaching staff. VanGorder will take on the role of associate head coach and linebackers coach. Campenni fills the role of the defensive line coach.

VanGorder comes to Bowling Green from a brief stint at Louisville. A head coaching change at Louisville left VanGorder on the market for a job less than a year after taking the job with the Cardinals under former head coach Bobby Petrino. Louisville added VanGorder, a former defensive coordinator at Notre Dame and defensive analyst with Georgia and Oklahoma State, in January to take on the role of defensive coordinator. Loeffler and VanGorder worked together at Auburn in 2012 when Loeffler was the offensive coordinator and VanGorder was the defensive coordinator for the Tigers under former head coach Gene Chizik.

With VanGorder as defensive coordinator, Louisville turned in the nation’s 122nd-ranked defense, allowing 483.5 yards per game this fall. The Cardinals ranked 128th in scoring defense out of 130 FBS teams by allowing 44.1 points per game. Bowling Green allowed 40.0 points per game this season.

Campenni is following Loeffler from Boston College. Campenni was a graduate assistant the past two seasons at Boston College, where he assisted with the offensive line. He previously was a defensive line coach working at Wyoming Area High School in Exeter, Pennsylvania in 2016.

Follow @KevinOnCFB