Ex-Florida State, ‘Last Chance U’ QB transferring from FAU

Maybe the fourth chance will be the charm for De’Andre Johnson?
After a highly-publicized incident that was caught on videotape, Johnson was dismissed by Florida State in July of 2015. Following a stint as one of the stars of “Last Chance U,” Johnson landed at Florida Atlantic.
Two years later, the quarterback took to Twitter to announce that he has decided to transfer from Lane Kiffin‘s FAU program. Johnson gave no indication as to the specifics behind his decision to leave the Owls.
As noted by the player himself, Johnson will be leaving as a graduate transfer — he’s scheduled to earn his degree in the spring — and will have two seasons of eligibility he can use at another FBS program. One of the seasons of eligibility is the result of blood clots in his arm that sidelined him for all but one game in 2017.
This season, Johnson completed 13-of-23 passes for 161 yards, two touchdowns and one interception. He also ran for another 178 and a score on 35 carries.
As for a potential transfer destination, the Palm Beach Post notes the West Coast or a Big Ten school could be possibilities:
A source with knowledge of the situation said Johnson hopes to move up to the Power Five level and hasn’t ruled out moving to the West Coast. Johnson’s younger brother, Tyreke, is a cornerback for Ohio State and Buckeyes quarterback Dwayne Haskins is a redshirt sophomore who could jump to the NFL.
In June of 2015, Johnson was indefinitely suspended by FSU after being accused of punching a woman at a bar. He was subsequently charged with misdemeanor battery as video of the incident emerged.
One day after the video surfaced, Johnson was dismissed.