Ex-Texas Tech lineman Justin Murphy gets sixth season at UCLA

After originally ending his collegiate career prematurely, Justin Murphy has now seen it extended.

Murphy took to Twitter on Monday to announce that he has been granted a sixth season of eligibility by the NCAA. “None of this could’ve been possible if it weren’t for the amazing job done by [UCLA’s compliance department],” the offensive lineman wrote.

None of this could've been possible if it weren't for the amazing job done at @UCLACompliance. Thank you for everything y'all do over there, it doesn't go unnoticed! — Justin Murphy (@JMurphy_73) December 10, 2018

In the middle of the 2016 season, Murphy, then at Texas Tech, announced that he was taking a medical retirement because of knee injuries. In April of 2018, however, Murphy revealed that he would be moving on from Tech to UCLA as a graduate transfer.

Murphy played in the first four games of his first season with the Bruins this year before going down with a knee injury. That issue kept the lineman sidelined for all but the final two games of the year.