Nebraska’s Justin McGriff transferring from Cornhuskers

Over the weekend, Central Michigan landed a new head football coach. A couple of days later, they landed a potential starting quarterback as well.

In somewhat of a surprising move, Quinten Dormady announced on Twitter Tuesday morning that he has decided to transfer from Houston. Not only that, but Dormady confirmed that he will be continuing his collegiate playing career for McElwain at CMU.

The move comes a little over six months after UH confirmed that the quarterback had transferred in from Tennessee.

Because Dormady didn’t play in more than four games this past season for the Cougars, he can take advantage of the NCAA’s new redshirt rule and save a year of eligibility. He’ll also be eligible to play immediately for the Chips in 2019 as a graduate transfer.

In his one and only season with the Cougars, Dormady completed two of his five passes for eight yards. With star quarterback D’Eriq King set to return for one more season, there was little chance of Dormady seeing meaningful playing time in what will be his final year of collegiate eligibility.

Dormady was the Vols’ starter to open what turned out to be Butch Jones‘ final season in Knoxville. In starting the first five games of 2017, Dormady had accounted for eight turnovers, six of which were the result of interceptions. Five of those picks came in losses to Florida (three) and Georgia (two).