Report: Nick Saban to stay in-house, promote Dan Enos to OC

And for his fifth offensive coordinator since the beginning of the 2016 season, it appears Nick Saban will stay in-house.
Exactly one week ago, Maryland announced that Alabama offensive coordinator Mike Locksley had been named as the Terrapins’ next head football coach. While Locksley will remain with the Crimson Tide through the playoffs, Saban has apparently gone about the business of replacing him as FootballScoop.com is reporting that Dan Enos will be the team’s coordinator moving forward.
Enos spent the 2018 season, his first in Tuscaloosa, as the Tide’s quarterbacks coach. He also carries the title of associate head coach.
Enos, who was a candidate for the Kansas job that ultimately went to Les Miles, was the head coach at Central Michigan for five seasons (2010-14). After posting a 26-36 record with the Chippewas, which included a 7-6 mark in 2015, Enos abruptly left the MAC school to take the offensive coordinator job at Arkansas in January of 2015. With Bret Bielema fired shortly after the end of the 2017 season, the 50-year-old Enos took a job on Jim Harbaugh‘s coaching staff in early January of this year… only to leave less than three weeks later for Alabama.
The coordinator job at Arkansas was Enos’ first at the FBS level. And, as previously noted, Enos would be Saban’s fifth coordinator in less than three full seasons.
One week before the national championship game for the 2016 season, and after he was initially expected to remain in his job through the playoffs, it was announced that Lane Kiffin would be leaving Alabama for the head-coaching job at Florida Atlantic, effective immediately. Kiffin was replaced by Steve Sarkisian, who called plays in the title game but then left a month later for a job in the NFL. Brian Daboll replaced Sarkisian and lasted one season coordinating the Tide’s offense before he too left for the NFL. Daboll remained with the Tide through their playoff run last season.
Tim Brown has registered another entry on his record-setting résumé, albeit indirectly.
Last month, it was reported that Brown’s 1987 Heisman Trophy, which he sold to a private collector a year ago, would be going up for auction. After online bidding began on Nov. 19 and closed Dec. 5, Sports Collectors Daily has reported that the stiff-armed trophy won by the former Notre Dame wide receiver sold for $435,763 over the weekend.
It’s believed it’s the highest amount ever paid for a Heisman.
“We believe this is one of the most significant trophies to ever be offered at auction and collectors agreed as the bidding was fierce,” said Ken Goldin, founder of Goldin Auctions. “It’s rare when a Heisman becomes available and even more unusual for it to be from an NFL Hall of Famer who played at the most storied college football program.”
Earlier this year, the Heisman Trophy of the late Colorado running back Rashaan Salaam sold for nearly $400,000, a record number for such an award at the time.
The family of Yale running back Clint Frank sold his 1937 trophy in October of this year for $317,000. O.J. Simpson’s 1968 Trophy sold for $255,000 in 1999, while another former USC running back, Charles White, sold his Heisman for $184,000 in 2000.
Beginning in 1999, winners of the Heisman Trophy have been barred from selling their trophies by the trust that oversees the honor.
College Park is taking on a decidedly Tuscaloosa feel to it.
Earlier this month, Maryland confirmed that it had hired Alabama offensive coordinator Mike Locksley as its next head football coach. Citing multiple sources with knowledge of the situation, 247Sports.com is now reporting that Butch Jones is leaving Nick Saban‘s program for a spot on Locksley’s Terrapins coaching staff.
Jones, who met with Locksley earlier this month before agreeing to take the job, is expected to serve as the Terps’ tight ends coach. He’ll also carry the title of associate head coach for the Big Ten program.
In March of this year, Saban added Jones to his Alabama football staff as an offensive analyst. Jones, of course, was the head coach at rival Tennessee for nearly five seasons before he was summarily dismissed in mid-November of last year.
Jones last served as a tight ends coach in 1998 at Central Michigan; he was last a position coach at West Virginia (2005-06).
Per the terms of his UT contract, Jones will be paid just north of $8 million in the form of a buyout, minus whatever he was to make at future jobs through February of 2021. He made $35,000 as an analyst at Alabama this year.
After originally ending his collegiate career prematurely, Justin Murphy has now seen it extended.
Murphy took to Twitter on Monday to announce that he has been granted a sixth season of eligibility by the NCAA. “None of this could’ve been possible if it weren’t for the amazing job done by [UCLA’s compliance department],” the offensive lineman wrote.
In the middle of the 2016 season, Murphy, then at Texas Tech, announced that he was taking a medical retirement because of knee injuries. In April of 2018, however, Murphy revealed that he would be moving on from Tech to UCLA as a graduate transfer.
Murphy played in the first four games of his first season with the Bruins this year before going down with a knee injury. That issue kept the lineman sidelined for all but the final two games of the year.
Maybe the fourth chance will be the charm for De’Andre Johnson?
After a highly-publicized incident that was caught on videotape, Johnson was dismissed by Florida State in July of 2015. Following a stint as one of the stars of “Last Chance U,” Johnson landed at Florida Atlantic.
Two years later, the quarterback took to Twitter to announce that he has decided to transfer from Lane Kiffin‘s FAU program. Johnson gave no indication as to the specifics behind his decision to leave the Owls.
As noted by the player himself, Johnson will be leaving as a graduate transfer — he’s scheduled to earn his degree in the spring — and will have two seasons of eligibility he can use at another FBS program. One of the seasons of eligibility is the result of blood clots in his arm that sidelined him for all but one game in 2017.
This season, Johnson completed 13-of-23 passes for 161 yards, two touchdowns and one interception. He also ran for another 178 and a score on 35 carries.
As for a potential transfer destination, the Palm Beach Post notes the West Coast or a Big Ten school could be possibilities:
A source with knowledge of the situation said Johnson hopes to move up to the Power Five level and hasn’t ruled out moving to the West Coast. Johnson’s younger brother, Tyreke, is a cornerback for Ohio State and Buckeyes quarterback Dwayne Haskins is a redshirt sophomore who could jump to the NFL.
In June of 2015, Johnson was indefinitely suspended by FSU after being accused of punching a woman at a bar. He was subsequently charged with misdemeanor battery as video of the incident emerged.
One day after the video surfaced, Johnson was dismissed.