Utah’s leading receiver undergoes surgery to repair torn ACL

Now it’s officially official that Utah won’t have its top receiver and return specialist this postseason — or spring practice for that matter.

In the second half of the Pac-12 championship game late last month, Britain Covey went down with an unspecified knee injury. On his personal Twitter account Tuesday afternoon, Covey revealed that he “[j]ust had surgery to repair a torn ACL and meniscus.”

The standard timeline for recovery from a torn ACL would have the wide receiver sidelined until the middle of June. That said, the football program hasn’t yet given a timeline for Covey’s return to football action.

Just had surgery to repair a torn ACL and meniscus. I’ll be back before you know it! In the end, minor setbacks turn out to be major miracles! ✊🙏 pic.twitter.com/GNejDaDJjR — Britain Covey (@brit_covey2) December 11, 2018

A true sophomore this season — he was a true freshman in 2015, but left on a two-year mission and didn’t play in 2016-17 — Covey was easily the Utes leader in receptions with 60 and receiving yards with 637. He also carried the ball 21 times for another 172 yards, and added a pair of touchdown passes for good measure.

Covey was also named first-team All-Pac-12 as a return specialist.