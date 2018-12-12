Getty Images

App State DC Bryan Brown officially takes same job at Louisville

By John TaylorDec 12, 2018, 2:26 PM EST
Not surprisingly, Louisville’s new coaching staff under Scott Satterfield will have a decidedly Appalachian State feel at an important position.

Following up on reports that had been making the rounds over the last several days, Louisville confirmed Wednesday that Bryan Brown has been hired by Satterfield as the U of L’s defensive coordinator.  Brown spent the 2018 season as the Mountaineers’ coordinator under Satterfield after serving as cornerbacks coach the previous six seasons.

“Bryan Brown is a young, upcoming star coach,” Satterfield, officially named as the Cardinals’ head coach earlier this month, said in a statement. “He’s an excellent recruiter who knows how to develop relationships with all the players. Defensively, his defense was ranked in the top 10 of many different categories. He’s well-respected among his peers and he will do a great job for us.”

Brown, who played his college football at Ole Miss (2003-06), spent two seasons at his alma mater as a grad assistant and defensive administrative assistant prior to heading to App State for his first on-field job.

In addition to Brown’s hiring, the U of L also confirmed that ShaDon Brown has been added as Satterfield’s safeties coach.  Brown, no relation to the new coordinator, spent the past two seasons as secondary coach at Colorado.

Michigan announces dismissal of RB O’Maury Samuels days after domestic violence arrest

By John TaylorDec 12, 2018, 1:51 PM EST
An alleged off-field incident has proven very costly for one now-former member of the Michigan football program.

In a very brief and terse press release — 11 words to be exact — U-M announced that O’Maury Samuels has been dismissed from Jim Harbaugh‘s team.  While no specific reason for the dismissal was given, it comes just days after the running back was arrested on a pair of charges, including one involving domestic violence.

A four-star member of the Wolverines’ 2017 recruiting class, Samuels was rated as the No. 20 running back in the country and the No. 1 player at any position in the state of New Mexico.  He was the highest-rated of the three backs in U-M’s class that year.

This season, Samuels ran for 66 yards on 13 carries.  As a true freshman last year, he totaled 13 yards on eight carries.

Memphis losing RB Darrell Henderson early to NFL

By John TaylorDec 12, 2018, 1:33 PM EST
Given that it’s one of the most physically-demanding positions in the sport with one of the shortest shelf lives, it’s never much of a surprise when a running back leaves eligibility on the table to make the move to the next level.

Such is the case in Memphis, with Darrell Henderson confirming what most had already expected — that he’s leaving the Tigers early in order to make himself available for the 2019 NFL Draft.  Henderson is a true junior who had one season of eligibility plus a redshirt year at his disposal.

Henderson has led the Tigers in rushing each of the past two seasons, with 1,154 yards in 2017 and 1,909 this season (with a bowl game remaining).  He’s currently second in the nation in rushing to the 1,989 yards put up by Wisconsin’s Jonathan Taylor, while he leads all FBS players with 22 touchdowns on the ground.

His 8.9 yards per carry average is currently third in the country behind a pair of players, Oklahoma’s Kennedy Brooks and UCF’s Greg McCrae, at an even nine.

Powerful voices added to growing calls for expanded playoff

By John TaylorDec 12, 2018, 1:16 PM EST
If your part of the chorus calling for an expanded College Football Playoff, a couple of powerful voices have donned their robes and taken a seat in the choir.

Currently, four schools qualify for the postseason tournament that crowns a national champion at season’s end.  This year, with Notre Dame qualifying, it means that two Power Five conferences (Big Ten, Pac-12) are sitting on the sidelines; last year, with the SEC landing two spots, it was the same P5 conferences on the outside of the playoff looking in.

Add in unbeaten UCF, undefeated a second straight season, and there are a growing number of voices calling for playoff expansion when the current 12-year contract expires in 2026 — if not sooner in many cases.  A couple of those voices happens to be Big 12 commissioner Bob Bowlsby and Wisconsin athletic director Barry Alvarez, with the former telling Nicole Auerbach of The Athletic that expansion — specifically a move to eight teams — is “an appropriate thing to begin thinking about.”

All three of the P5 leagues that have missed the playoffs on more than one occasion, the Big Ten, Big 12 and Pac-12, play nine conference games; the ACC and SEC, which have either qualified in each of the five years of the playoff as is the case of the latter or in four of five for the former, play just eight.  Because of that imbalance, many are hoping — or pushing — for an expansion to be not a matter of if but when.

“Everyone has the same feeling; expansion is inevitable,” Alvarez, a former CFP selection committee member, told Auerbach. “When you can do it, and I think we need to serve more people. I think four was the right way to get started. In my opinion, we need to take a look of adding more teams into the Playoff, giving more opportunities. …

“I don’t know whether we’re serving all of our people now, when you have some leagues — our league (the Big Ten) as an example. Two years in a row, we don’t have anyone represented. The Big 12’s been the same way. The Pac-12’s been the same way.”

From Auerbach’s report:

There have been a number of informal conversations involving college football’s most important power brokers in recent weeks and months. The growing concern is that a system designed to nationalize the sport of college football — including a championship game that is played at different venues and will be held in the Bay Area for the first time this season — is being undermined and regionalized with teams from the Southeast regularly playing each other.

“The Playoff enjoys a level of support that I think is rather extraordinary,” Bowlsby said. “Would that (approval rating) go up if there are more teams involved? Probably. Does that mean it would avoid controversies? No, because you’ll always have arguments about the ninth and 10th spots. …

“Then, there’s the matter of how you do it. The devil’s always in the details.”

At least initially, you can forget about a 32- or even a 16-team playoff, with eight being the only number that most anyone of influence would be willing to consider.  One of the biggest questions when it comes to expansion might be what to do with conference championship games — keep them and push a potential schedule to 16 games for two teams or get rid of them and keep that ceiling at 15.  There’s very little question that the SEC, in particular, would balk at tossing aside its league title game for adding another round to the playoffs.

Of course, moving from a 12-game regular season schedule to one that consists of 11 games would allow championship games to continue on with an expanded playoff, but that won’t happen.  Ever.  Start the season a week earlier and hold the championship games the last weekend of November?  Certainly a possibility.

And, if another round is added, how do you fit them in?  Play them on the higher seed’s campus?  At neutral sites?  Again, more details to be worked out, although they shouldn’t be as hard to resolve as some would make it seem.

If all of the devils in the sport can somehow work out all of the details, the most popular model to replace the current one is this: each Power Five conference champion qualifies, as does the highest-rated champion of a Group of Five league.  The remaining two “wildcard” spots would go to the two highest-rated teams in the CFP rankings that didn’t win their conference.

Such a format this season would’ve left the field looking thusly:

  • No. 1 Alabama (SEC champ) vs. No. 8 Washington (Pac-12 champ, ranked No. 9 in CFP Top 25)
  • No. 2 Clemson (ACC champ) vs. No. 7 UCF (No. 8, highest-ranked G5 team)
  • No. 3 Notre Dame (No. 3, highest-ranked non-conference champ) vs. No. 6 Ohio State (Big Ten champ)
  • No. 4 Oklahoma (Big 12 champ) vs. No. 5 Georgia (second-highest-ranked non-conference champ)

In that format, Michigan, which was seventh in the last CFP Top 25, would be left out as they would’ve been leapfrogged by a pair of conference champions in Washington and UCF.

Some would also call for the same 5-1-2 model, but would seed the conference champs ahead of the two “wildcards.” This year, or any other year they qualify for that matter, that would leave football independent Notre Dame playing a road game if the quarterfinals were played at on-campus sites.

Then again, while Bowlsby is certainly a powerful voice in the sport, he’s just one of five Power Five conference commissioners.  Late last month, the SEC’s Greg Sankey stated that expansion hasn’t even been discussed.  And there’s the ACC’s John Swofford.

“I don’t think there’s a great shift in momentum to expand the playoffs,” the commissioner told the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review in late November. “I’m not suggesting that it will never happen. You never say never.

“I don’t think that’s something that’s imminent right now.”

Even the Big Ten’s Jim Delany didn’t seem too concerned when he saw his conference champion not make the playoff for the third straight year.

The moral of the story, expansion proponents?  While it’s nice there’s some chatter among those that can help prompt change, don’t hold your breath for an eight-team playoff anytime soon.

Multiple Minnesota players facing bowl suspensions

By John TaylorDec 12, 2018, 12:34 PM EST
Minnesota will already be down a pair of starters for the postseason because players have decided to get a head start on their draft preparations.  Now, it appears decisions of another kind will lead to even more postseason personnel attrition for the Golden Gophers.

According to both the Minneapolis Star Tribune and St. Paul Pioneer Press, multiple Gopher football players will be suspended for the Dec. 26 Quick Lane Bowl matchup with Georgia Tech.  The Star Tribune reports that the number of suspended players is at least six, with as many as eight possibly sidelined as a result of the disciplinary actions.

The names of the players facing suspension have not been divulged.

Head coach P.J. Fleck has not yet addressed the postseason status of any member of his football team.  A school spokesperson declined to comment on the reports.

In December of 2016, the year before Fleck’s arrival, Minnesota suspended 10 players ahead of the Holiday Bowl as a result of sexual assault allegations.  A subsequent boycott by players threatened the school’s participation in the bowl before the group ultimately acquiesced and played in the postseason game.