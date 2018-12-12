Dino Babers signs ‘long-term’ extension at Syracuse

Dino Babers has inked a contract extension that will keep him at Syracuse “well into the future.”

“A little over three years ago, I arrived at Syracuse University inspired by the great opportunity to coach at an institution with such a rich football legacy, hungry student-athletes, good facilities and a storied tradition of academic distinction,” Babers said in a statement. “It was a true honor to have accepted the head coach position then and I consider it a privilege today to be able to extend my time coaching at Syracuse. I am grateful to have the support, faith and trust of University leaders, the Orange community, our student-athletes and our fans. I am excited about what the future holds for Syracuse Football and look forward to our continued improvement and growth.”

As a private school, Syracuse is not obligated to share the terms of the contract — or, more importantly, the buyout.

Babers made $2.4 million in 2018 according to the USA Today coaching salary database, which ranked 55th nationally.

After going 4-8 in each of his two seasons, Babers bounced upward to 9-3 in 2018. The No. 20 Orange will face No. 16 West Virginia in the Camping World Bowl on Dec. 28. A win there gives Syracuse its first 10-win season since 2001.

In seven seasons as a head coach, Babers carries an overall record of 54-35. He went 19-7 in two seasons at Eastern Illinois and 18-9 in two seasons at Bowling Green. ‘

“Dino has led an exhilarating resurgence of the football tradition at Syracuse University,” AD John Wildhack said. “On the field and off the field, Dino has demonstrated his deep commitment to our football program, our student-athletes, our communities and our fans. Not only is he an incredible leader, coach and mentor with great integrity and heart, he is also a tremendous ambassador for Syracuse University and the broader Central New York community.”