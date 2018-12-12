Mizzou DE Tre Williams won’t face charges for domestic assault

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

There’s some good news on the legal front for one member of the Missouri football program.

Over the weekend, Tre Williams was arrested at his off-campus apartment for suspicion of second-degree domestic assault following an incident involving a woman with whom he was having “an intimate relationship.” Late Tuesday night, the Columbia Missourian reported that the charge, a Class D felony, will not be filed against the defensive lineman.

The assistant prosecuting attorney, Susan Boresi, told the Missourian that “[a]dditional information came forward that made it impossible to prosecute the case.” The specific new information that came to light was not detailed.

As a result of the arrest, Williams was indefinitely suspended by head coach Barry Odom; at this time, the suspension remains in place, although it’s expected it will be revisited.

A redshirt sophomore, Williams began the season as a starting defensive end for the Tigers before losing the job over the last half of the year. Williams’ 2½ sacks are still good for third on the team.