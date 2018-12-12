Reports: a candidate for Temple job, Mike Elko to remain at Texas A&M

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

It appears as though Jimbo Fisher won’t have a vacancy on his Texas A&M coaching staff to fill this postseason.

In the days after Geoff Collins left Temple to take the head job at Georgia Tech, Mike Elko has been mentioned prominently as a potential replacement. Wednesday, however, multiple reports have surfaced that Elko has decided to remain in College Station as the Aggies’ defensive coordinator.

Elko just completed his first season as Fisher’s coordinator after spending the 2017 season in the same job at Notre Dame.

Source: Mike Elko will return to Texas A&M as defensive coordinator. — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) December 12, 2018

Mike Elko will return to Texas A&M after interviewing for the Temple Head Coaching position, per source. No word on if Temple is close to a deal with anyone, but Elko is returning to Jimbo Fisher’s staff in College Station. — Sam Neumann (@SamNeu_) December 12, 2018

Two sources have told me Texas A&M DC Mike Elko has turned down Temple and will remain in Aggieland (first reported by @PeteThamel and @samneu_) — Billy Liucci (@billyliucci) December 12, 2018

Good news for #TAMU: DC Mike Elko is staying at Texas A&M, per source. There had been speculation that he might be headed to Temple for their HC job. Yahoo first reported the news. — Bruce Feldman (@BruceFeldmanCFB) December 12, 2018

In 2018, Elko was paid $1.8 million, making him the fourth-highest-paid assistant coach in the country. While it’s not listed in the USA Today coaching salary database, it’s believed that Collins was working under a five-year, $10 million contract while the head coach of the Owls.

With Elko now out of the mix, a new report has surfaced that puts Michigan defensive coordinator Don Brown squarely in the mix. Another defensive coordinator, Miami’s Manny Diaz, has also been mentioned as a possibility at the AAC school and has already interviewed for the job.