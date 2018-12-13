Arkansas’ Demetrius Walker arrested on weapon, drug charges

The latest incident to cause the “Days Without An Arrest” ticker back to double-zeroes is quite the prolific one.
According to the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, Demetrius Walker was arrested by Fayetteville police officers Wednesday on multiple weapons and drug charges. Specifically, the Arkansas linebacker is facing one count each of delivery of marijuana, possession of marijuana with purpose to deliver, possession of a schedule IV drug with purpose to deliver, simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Online records show that a search of Walker’s residence revealed, among other items, 95.8 grams of marijuana, 40 Xanax pills, a digital scale and an AR-15 rifle with one loaded magazine. KFSM-TV writes that “detectives from the 4th Judicial District Drug Task Force purchased marijuana during undercover operations from Walker with assistance from a confidential informant.”
As a result of the arrest, Walker has been indefinitely suspended from the Razorbacks football program.
The student-athlete has been suspended from our football program indefinitely, and we will continue to monitor the situation and cooperate fully with any related legal and campus processes. Our continued expectation is that our student-athletes conduct themselves and represent the University of Arkansas in an appropriate manner at all times.
Walker, a redshirt sophomore, was listed as the third-string weakside linebacker on Arkansas’ most recent depth chart, put out ahead of the regular-season finale late last month. He has played in six games, with all of those appearances coming last season.
It’s been quite a past few days personnel-wise for the Minnesota football program.
Since last Friday, two Minnesota starters have announced that they would be skipping the Gophers’ bowl game in order to begin preparing for the 2019 NFL Draft. Additionally, multiple reports surfaced Tuesday that at least six and as many as eight Gophers football players will be suspended for the school’s bowl game.
A day later, Quinn Oseland used his social media accounts to announce that he has decided to transfer from Minnesota. Not only that, but the offensive lineman confirmed his transfer destination — San Jose State.
Oseland played in 13 games during his time with the Gophers, starting two of those contests. Both of those starts came during the 2017 season.
In 2018, Oseland, a three-star 2015 recruit, appeared in just two games, with playing time the likely trigger for his decision to transfer from the school. At San Jose State, Oseland will be eligible to play immediately in 2019 as a graduate transfer.
Nick Saban was willing to give Hugh Freeze a second chance even as the SEC wasn’t even remotely in favor of it. A year later, another former head coach with scandal attached to his name is being connected to Saban’s Alabama program.
Citing unnamed sources, Matt Zenitz of al.com is reporting that former Maryland head coach DJ Durkin “has been helping Alabama this past week in a consultant-like capacity.” Zenitz adds that “[i]t’s unclear at this point if Durkin could have a long-term role on Nick Saban’s Alabama staff.”
Thus far, the university has declined to comment on the report and what if any role Durkin has with the Crimson Tide football program.
Durkin, two members of the training staff and then-head strength & conditioning coach Rick Court were placed on administrative leave in early August after a bombshell report alleged mishandling of the medical event that preceded the death of Maryland offensive lineman Jordan McNair and detailed what was described as a toxic culture within the football program. That report described the toxic culture under Durkin as one based on fear, intimidation, belittling, humiliation and embarrassment. Players were, allegedly, routinely subjected to what was described as extreme verbal abuse that included, in part, obscenity-laced epithets meant to mock their masculinity.
On Oct. 30, it was confirmed that Durkin had been reinstated and would remain as the Terrapins head coach. The next day, and amidst an avalanche of criticism from football players, student groups and high-ranking government officials, U of M, College Park president Wallace Loh announced that Durkin had been dismissed as the Terrapins head football coach.
Alabama is in the midst of preparing for its fifth straight appearance in the College Football Playoff, a Dec. 29 date with Oklahoma in the Orange Bowl. The winner of that semifinal will face the Notre Dame-Clemson Cotton Bowl winner for the 2018 national championship.
After a rather bizarre departure from his first school, Asa Martin is getting on with the business of finding a second.
The running back confirmed to multiple media outlets HERE, HERE and HERE that he will be taking an official visit to Miami this weekend. Martin stated that the Hurricanes, specifically running backs coach Thomas Brown, reached out to him not long after his Dec. 8 social media announcement that he would be transferring from Auburn.
Based on his comments, it doesn’t appear Martin is going to allow his second recruitment to stretch out much longer.
“Miami is a good program overall with lots of tradition,” Martin told 247Sports.com. “They basically said they want me if I decide I like it.
“I’ll probably make a decision within next couple days.”
Martin played in five games this season, although the original plan was to play in no more than four so he could take advantage of the new NCAA redshirt rule that would’ve saved him a season of eligibility. However, Martin’s mother alleged that the Auburn coaching staff essentially lost track of how many games in which her son had played.
After sitting out the 2019 season to satisfy NCAA transfer rules, Martin will have three seasons of eligibility he can use beginning with the 2020 season if he moves on to another FBS school. If Martin had been able to take advantage of the new NCAA redshirt rule and remained at Auburn — the participation chart kerfuffle was the impetus for the transfer — he would’ve had four years of eligibility left and could’ve played in 2019.
A four-star member of AU’s 2018 recruiting class, Martin was rated as the No. 9 running back in the country and the No. 6 player at any position in the state of Alabama. In the five games in which he played as a true freshman, Martin ran for 57 yards on 13 carries and added another 36 yards on a pair of receptions.
McKenzie Milton wasn’t in attendance as his UCF teammates won back-to-back AAC championships earlier this month. Very early next year, however, he’ll be there as the Knights look to put the finishing touches on a second consecutive unbeaten season.
In an update on the UCF quarterback’s status, Teresa Milton, McKenzie’s mom, revealed in a statement posted to Twitter that her son is undergoing another surgery Thursday “to get him more comfortable.” Additionally, the mom confirmed that Milton “will be at the Fiesta Bowl to cheer his [teammates] on to Victory!”
UCF will face LSU Jan. 1 in the 2019 Fiesta Bowl.
In the second quarter of UCF’s win over rival USF last month, Milton went down with a horrific and gruesome injury to his right leg. Medical personnel immobilized the quarterback’s entire leg before he was taken to a local hospital for further treatment of an injury that his head coach, Josh Heupel, deemed “traumatic.”
It was subsequently confirmed that Milton underwent emergency surgery to repair unspecified damage in his knee as well as what was described as “other internal issues.” Not long after, McKenzie’s family issued a statement in which they described the surgery as being successful but provided no details on the specific nature of the injury.
In the days following the injury, one of Milton’s teammates, Jordan Johnson, revealed that he had FaceTimed with Milton and that the quarterback stated he was able to take steps for the first time since the initial surgery was performed. In another statement, the family confirmed that “blood flow has been restored to his right leg and his nerve is injured but intact.”
Milton, who was released from the hospital eight days after sustaining the injury, will have to undergo reconstructive surgery at some point in the next month or so “depending on his vascular recovery.” At this point in time, it remains decidedly uncertain what if any future Milton has in football.