After suffering hand injury, Miami DL Gerald Willis III will miss Pinstripe Bowl against Wisconsin

Miami’s task of stopping Doak Walker Award winner Jonathan Taylor just got a lot harder this postseason.

In a Twitter post and subsequent release from the school, Hurricanes star defensive tackle Gerald Willis III confirmed that he had suffered a hand injury recently and would therefore be skipping the team’s upcoming Pinstripe Bowl to concentrate on rehab and preparing for the 2019 NFL Draft.

I left a legacy here that I’ll always be thankful for, Cane Gang Forever #9Out pic.twitter.com/xD0unVly4l — Gerald Willis III (@gw3_9) December 14, 2018

Willis had a terrific 2018 for Miami and was named to several second- and third-team All-America lists in the past few weeks. The former Florida Gator transfer finished his senior campaign in Coral Gables with 58 tackles (18 for a loss) and recorded four sacks and a fumble recovery for the Hurricanes.

With Willis out of the lineup, outgoing defensive coordinator/new Temple head coach Manny Diaz will likely have to turn to either senior Tito Odenigbo or freshman Nesta Silvera to occupy the middle of the defense against the Badgers.