Arizona State will likely be without Merlin Robertson for Las Vegas Bowl

Arizona State already knew they would be without its best player on the offensive side of the ball for the postseason. Now, the Sun Devils will be without one of its top players on the other side of the ball for good measure.

Wednesday, Herm Edwards confirmed that linebacker Merlin Robertson will likely not play in Saturday’s Las Vegas Bowl matchup against MWC champ and 21st-ranked Fresno State. According to the Arizona Republic, “Robertson did not make the trip to Las Vegas with the team because he is dealing with a family emergency which came up Monday, the day before the team left.”

Said Edwards, “It is too bad Merlin can’t be here with us, but he needs to be with his family.”

Robertson currently leads the Sun Devils in tackles (77), tackles for loss (8½) and sacks (five). Earlier this month, Robertson was named as the Pac-12’s Freshman Defensive Player of the Year.

If Robertson is unable to go, redshirt junior Khaylan Kearse-Thomas would get the starting nod. Kearse-Thomas is tied for fourth on the team with six tackles for loss.