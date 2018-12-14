Dan Mullen says Florida has offered UCF 2-for-1 future football series

As we entered the stretch run of games in late November this season, there was a growing interest in the potential for Florida and UCF to meet in a New Year’s Six game. While that didn’t end up playing out with the CFP Selection Committee sending the Gators to the Peach Bowl and the Knights to the Fiesta Bowl, it appears the two in-state rivals may still have the opportunity to meet on the field down the road.
Per the Tampa Bay Times, UF head coach Dan Mullen appears to confirm that discussions have taken place between the two programs about a future series and the ball is seemingly in UCF AD Danny White’s hands as to whether things will move forward.
“I think we offered them a two-for-one like we do with most schools in their position, which is actually really a good deal,” Mullen said. “They have the opportunity to have an SEC school play at their place. It would potentially be a big deal for them. I know I’ve done it that way.
“(UF athletic director Scott Stricklin) brought it up to them. If they want to try and toughen their schedule, that would be great, a good opportunity for them if they want take it. It’s up to them.”
Knights fans will probably scoff at having to do a 2-for-1 in order to get the Gators on the schedule but it’s a pretty familiar scheduling philosophy for Florida, which just recently made a tweak to their own 2-for-1 series with fellow AAC school USF. Few programs have had their schedule picked apart quite like UCF and while fans may not like making two trips to Gainsville, getting the Gators to come to Orlando would be a significant boost to a future slate of non-conference games.
Mike Sanford Jr. is back in the Mountain West.
The former Western Kentucky head coach will be returning to the familiar confines of the conference as the new offensive coordinator for Utah State, according to reports from both ESPN and FootballScoop.
Sanford, who is indeed the son of the former head coach of UNLV and Indiana State with the same name, was recently let go by the Hilltoppers after just two seasons in charge and a 9-16 overall record.
Despite the quick hook in his last gig, the younger Sanford does have a fairly lengthy resume that was likely appealing to new Aggies head coach Gary Andersen. Prior to going to WKU, he was offensive coordinator/QB coach at Notre Dame and served in the same capacity at his alma mater of Boise State. Prior to that, he spent several years at Stanford in a variety of offensive positions.
Sanford will replace David Yost, who is following Matt Wells to Texas Tech as offensive coordinator after guiding USU to several top 10 statistical marks nationally in 2018.
One of the best players in Kentucky football history is skipping out on his senior year… but not before one last game with his teammates.
In a lengthy video posted to his Twitter account on Friday afternoon, Wildcats running back Benny Snell confirmed that he was entering the 2019 NFL Draft. In what is (strange to say nowadays) a surprising decision though, he will remain at UK and play in the Citrus Bowl against Penn State.
Snell was once an unheralded recruit but quickly turned himself into one of the best running backs in the SEC, playing a big role in leading the Wildcats to three consecutive bowl games. The junior has rushed for over 1,000 yards each of the past three seasons and 3,754 yards on the ground in his career — a mark that he could boost in the bowl game to become the school’s all-time leading rusher.
As a result of his hard-running in key wins against Florida, Missouri and others, Snell was named a 2018 first-team All-SEC tailback this past season.
Miami’s task of stopping Doak Walker Award winner Jonathan Taylor just got a lot harder this postseason.
In a Twitter post and subsequent release from the school, Hurricanes star defensive tackle Gerald Willis III confirmed that he had suffered a hand injury recently and would therefore be skipping the team’s upcoming Pinstripe Bowl to concentrate on rehab and preparing for the 2019 NFL Draft.
Willis had a terrific 2018 for Miami and was named to several second- and third-team All-America lists in the past few weeks. The former Florida Gator transfer finished his senior campaign in Coral Gables with 58 tackles (18 for a loss) and recorded four sacks and a fumble recovery for the Hurricanes.
With Willis out of the lineup, outgoing defensive coordinator/new Temple head coach Manny Diaz will likely have to turn to either senior Tito Odenigbo or freshman Nesta Silvera to occupy the middle of the defense against the Badgers.
New Kansas State head coach Chris Klieman’s job in 2019 just got a tad bit tougher as one of the Wildcats’ star players has just made himself available for the upcoming draft.
Running back Alex Barnes, the team’s top rusher by a wide margin this past season, posted on his social media accounts a lengthy message to the fan base and confirmed that he would indeed be declaring for the 2019 NFL Draft and skipping his senior season in the Little Apple.
Barnes redshirted his first season with the team but quickly assumed a starting role for KSU the past three years, rushing for a high-water mark of 1,355 yards and 12 touchdowns to lead the team in both categories. All told, he ran for 2,616 yards and 25 scores with the Wildcats and doing most of that against a stacked box given the offense he played in.
Given that fellow tailbacks Dalvin Warmack and Justin Silmon are graduating, there will be a new look in the backfield for the incoming coaching staff next season with this news from Barnes. Adding in QB Alex Delton’s transfer, starting signal-caller Skylar Thompson will be the only player set to return to the squad who recorded a carry this past season.